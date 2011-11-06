BOSTON Nov 6 Tens of thousands of homes remained in the dark on Sunday a week after a freak October snowstorm paralyzed the Northeast and cut power to more than 3 million customers.

In Connecticut, more than 112,000 Connecticut Light & Power customers were still in the dark.

Governor Dannel Malloy said the power company would not meet its goal of 99 percent restoration in each city and town by midnight on Sunday.

Malloy has called for an investigation into the massive and lengthy power outages that peaked at more than 830,000 customers statewide without heat and electricity during the unusual October snowstorm.

"As soon as everyone's lights are back on, we need to have a very timely, thorough review of the power companies' performances, to identify what went wrong, why it went wrong, and most importantly identify solutions for the short-term before the next winter storm impacts Connecticut," Malloy said in a statement.

The deadly snowstorm that barreled through the Northeast last weekend and dumped more than two feet of snow in parts of the region has been blamed for more than a dozen deaths.

In Massachusetts, where about 11,000 customers remained in the dark, Attorney General Martha Coakley has also called for a formal investigation of the power companies' restoration efforts.

A few thousand customers were still without power in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Temperatures across the Northeast were forecast to climb into the 60s by Tuesday, according to AccuWeather.com senior meteorologist Tom Kines, with some areas perhaps touching 70 degrees on Tuesday or Wednesday, challenging record highs. (Editing by Maureen Bavdek)