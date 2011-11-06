BOSTON Nov 6 Tens of thousands of homes
remained in the dark on Sunday a week after a freak October
snowstorm paralyzed the Northeast and cut power to more than 3
million customers.
In Connecticut, more than 112,000 Connecticut Light & Power
customers were still in the dark.
Governor Dannel Malloy said the power company would not
meet its goal of 99 percent restoration in each city and town
by midnight on Sunday.
Malloy has called for an investigation into the massive and
lengthy power outages that peaked at more than 830,000
customers statewide without heat and electricity during the
unusual October snowstorm.
"As soon as everyone's lights are back on, we need to have
a very timely, thorough review of the power companies'
performances, to identify what went wrong, why it went wrong,
and most importantly identify solutions for the short-term
before the next winter storm impacts Connecticut," Malloy said
in a statement.
The deadly snowstorm that barreled through the Northeast
last weekend and dumped more than two feet of snow in parts of
the region has been blamed for more than a dozen deaths.
In Massachusetts, where about 11,000 customers remained in
the dark, Attorney General Martha Coakley has also called for a
formal investigation of the power companies' restoration
efforts.
A few thousand customers were still without power in New
Jersey and Pennsylvania.
Temperatures across the Northeast were forecast to climb
into the 60s by Tuesday, according to AccuWeather.com senior
meteorologist Tom Kines, with some areas perhaps touching 70
degrees on Tuesday or Wednesday, challenging record highs.
(Editing by Maureen Bavdek)