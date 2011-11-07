BOSTON Nov 7 Some of the thousands of
Connecticut residents still in the dark on Monday may not have
power restored until mid-week, more than 10 days after a
monster snowstorm knocked out electricity to millions of people
in the Northeast.
About 57,000 Connecticut Light & Power customers remained
without power on Monday, down from 831,000 who lost heat and
electricity across the state during the storm.
"We're confident we'll have 100 percent of customers
restored by Wednesday night," said company spokeswoman Katie
Blint.
Connecticut Light and Power already missed a self-imposed
deadline of midnight on Sunday to achieve 99 percent
restoration in each city and town.
Areas north of Hartford including the Farmington Valley and
towns along the Massachusetts border were hardest hit, Blint
said.
The company attributed nearly all the damage during the
deadly October storm that dumped more than 2 feet (70 cm) of
snow in parts of the Northeast to trees downing wires.
More than half a dozen people in Connecticut and
Massachusetts died of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning from
unvented toxic fumes generated by heating devices during and
after the storm.
During the Oct. 29 storm, 77 percent of Connecticut Light &
Power's 1.2 million customers lost power, Blint said.
Managing tree growth and maintenance will be a key topic
reviewed once all power is restored, Blint said.
A few hundred outages lingered across Pennsylvania,
Massachusetts and New York, officials also said on Monday.
(Editing by Marguerita Choy, Ellen Wulfhorst and Peter Bohan)