ROME Feb 3 Heavy snow fell in central
Rome on Friday, giving tourists a rare sight of whitened
landmarks such as Saint Peter's Square and the Trevi Fountain,
while the Colosseum and the Roman Forum were closed due to the
icy conditions.
In the heaviest snowfalls in the Italian capital since the
1980s, around 40 cm of snow had settled in the northern
outskirts of the city by midday. It is forecast to intensify
throughout the day and overnight, before easing off on Saturday.
Mayor Gianni Alemanno instructed schools to remain open on
Friday and Saturday but not to hold any lessons in order that
children unable to attend did not fall behind. He said on Friday
only 5 percent of children had gone to school.
The unaccustomed snow caused traffic jams around the ancient
city.
Heavy snow has fallen over much of Italy this week causing
severe disruption to train and road transport, especially in the
mountainous regions of Piedmont, Emilia Romagna, Tuscany and
Umbria.
On Wednesday passengers were stuck for seven hours in the
countryside on a train that was to have gone from Bologna in the
north to Taranto in the south after the electrical wires froze
over.
