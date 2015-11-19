* Storm blows down trees, triggers mudslides
* Governor declares statewide emergency over storm
* Utility says could take 3 to 5 days to restore power
(Updates with new power outage details)
By Eric M. Johnson
SEATTLE, Nov 18 About 185,000 homes and
businesses remained without power in Washington state late on
Wednesday, after a storm blew down trees and triggered
mudslides, killing at least three people, authorities said.
Governor Jay Inslee declared a statewide emergency because
of the storm, which left a wide swath of the Puget Sound region
under flood watches and warnings.
In the Spokane area of eastern Washington, utility Avista
warned it could take three to five days to restore services to
nearly 115,000 customers without power. The city closed schools
after winds up to 70 mph (113 kph) tore through the area.
In Oregon, fallen trees, mudslides and floods shut down
roads across the western part of the state on Tuesday night,
including a 50-mile (80-km) stretch of Interstate 84 that
authorities declared impassible into midday Wednesday.
Several other highways remained closed, Washington state
police said. (bit.ly/1ls3Voi)
At least three people were confirmed to have died in
storm-related accidents, authorities in Washington state said.
A motorist was killed on Tuesday near the city of Monroe,
northeast of Seattle, when a tree fell from a cliff onto his
car, said Snohomish County Fire Chief Merlin Halverson.
"Many roads are closed from downed trees, active power
lines, flood waters," Halverson said. "It's a hell of a mess
here."
In Spokane, police said a woman was killed by a falling
tree, while another woman died on State Route 904 southwest of
the city when a tree struck her car, state police said on
Twitter.
Puget Sound Energy, which supplies customers in parts of
Seattle and its suburbs, said fewer than 30,000 customers remain
without power, down from a peak of 220,000 customers.
To the north, in Snohomish County, the public utility
district said about 40,000 customers were without power late on
Wednesday, down from 150,000 the night before.
Mudslides and other debris blocked roads.
King County, home to Seattle, reported severe flooding on
the Snoqualmie River, moderate flooding on the Green River and
minor flooding on the Cedar River.
An airport in Olympia received record daily rainfall of 2.08
inches on Tuesday, the National Weather Service said. The
previous record was 1.61 inches, set in 1959.
(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Additional reporting
by Courtney Sherwood in Portland, Oregon, and Victoria Cavaliere
in Los Angeles; Editing by Ken Wills and Clarence Fernandez)