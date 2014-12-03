* Ice, high winds bring down power lines in eastern Serbia
* Authorities say power restored

By Aleksandar Vasovic
BELGRADE, Dec 3 Emergency services in Serbia
restored power on Wednesday to an eastern region left without
electricity, heating or running water for three days by a cold
snap that brought down power lines.
Authorities said they restored power to some 5,000 people in
the municipality of Majedanpek late in the day, having
previously promised power would be back on Tuesday evening.
"We had technicians in the field who struggled for many
hours with cables covered with ice. We are gradually
establishing power inside the town, it was a huge effort," a
power grid official said.
With temperatures below freezing, ice and high winds
conspired to bring down power lines in the hilly region near
Serbia's border with Romania late on Monday afternoon.
"We've been helping people from the power grid all night,"
Predrag Maric, the head of Serbia's Department for Emergency
Situations, told Reuters.
The local hospital was working off a high-power generator,
he said.
(Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Angus MacSwan)