MIAMI Aug 19 A disturbed weather system over the open Atlantic Ocean has a "high" chance of developing into a tropical cyclone this weekend as it barrels westward toward the Caribbean, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Friday.

The system was one of three the Miami-based NHC was monitoring as the June-November hurricane season enters into its traditionally most active period.

At 8 p.m. EDT (midnight GMT) , the tropical wave was located about 625 miles (1,005 km) east of the Caribbean's Lesser Antilles islands and moving quickly westward, the NHC said.

It gave the system a 60 percent or "high chance" of becoming a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours, up from a "medium" or 40 percent chance of development earlier on Friday.

The tropical wave has seen a marked increase in heavy thunderstorm activity and forecasters said it was on a track that would put it near Puerto Rico on Sunday night and then over mountainous Hispaniola, the island shared by the Dominican Republic and Haiti, by late Monday.

Heavy rains were expected over the Caribbean's Leeward Islands by late Saturday.

If it survives its brush with the islands, and mountains that could tear it apart, the system has the potential to develop into the first hurricane of the 2011 Atlantic season, according to some forecasters.

It could also be over the Florida Keys by late next week, although forecasters cautioned it was too early to accurately gauge any threats to the United States or U.S. oil and gas installations in the Gulf of Mexico.

The NHC was also keeping close watch over Tropical Storm Harvey, located about 130 miles (210 km) east of Roatan, Honduras, on Friday evening.

The storm was moving slowly west and threatened to dump heavy rains on the sugar and coffee-producing nations of Honduras and Guatemala [ID: nN1E77I14N].

Another tropical weather system, centered about 100 miles (160 km) southeast of the Cape Verde Islands, was disorganized on Friday evening. But the NHC said it had a medium chance of developing into a cyclone over the weekend as it swirled on a west-northwest path out to sea.