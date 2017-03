ISTANBUL Feb 18 Flights have resumed at Istanbul's Ataturk Airport after being halted for nearly three hours due to a snowstorm, an official from Turkey's state airports authority told Reuters on Wednesday.

The snowstorm in the city of some 15 million people has snarled traffic and forced the closure of the Bosphorus Strait, a key shipping channel for Russian grains and oil. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Daren Butler)