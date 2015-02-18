HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on March 24 at 5:31 p.m. EDT/2131 GMT
March 24 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday:
ISTANBUL Feb 18 All flights have been suspended at Istanbul's Ataturk Airport, Turkey's main hub, for the past two hours due to a snowstorm and it was unclear when they would resume, a Turkish State Airports Authority (DHMI) official told Reuters on Wednesday.
Turkish Airlines, Europe's fourth-biggest carrier, cancelled 200 flights scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday due to adverse weather conditions, it said on its website. Discount carrier Pegasus also called off some flights at its hub on the Asian side of Istanbul. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Daren Butler)
NEW YORK, March 24 U.S. oil refining executives met with a senior official in President Donald Trump's administration at the White House last week to argue their position for an overhaul of the nation's biofuels program, two people in the meeting told Reuters.