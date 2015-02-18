ISTANBUL Feb 18 All flights have been suspended at Istanbul's Ataturk Airport, Turkey's main hub, for the past two hours due to a snowstorm and it was unclear when they would resume, a Turkish State Airports Authority (DHMI) official told Reuters on Wednesday.

Turkish Airlines, Europe's fourth-biggest carrier, cancelled 200 flights scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday due to adverse weather conditions, it said on its website. Discount carrier Pegasus also called off some flights at its hub on the Asian side of Istanbul. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Daren Butler)