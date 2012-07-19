WASHINGTON, July 19 Hotter-than-average
temperatures are expected over the vast majority of the
contiguous 48 U.S. states in August, with below-average
precipitation for Midwest areas already hit by the worst drought
in a half century, the government said on Thursday.
After the hottest half-year on record in the United States,
hotter, drier conditions from the Southwest, through the Midwest
and across the East Coast from Florida to Maine are forecast to
continue through October, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric
Administration said.
Drought hit 29 U.S. states, with Texas feeling the heaviest
impact, followed by Colorado, Missouri, Florida, New Mexico,
Arkansas, Indiana and Hawaii.
(Reporting by Deborah Zabarenko; Editing by Dale Hudson)