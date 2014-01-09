Canada's Enbridge to cut 1,000 positions after buying Spectra
CALGARY, Alberta, March 22 Canada's Enbridge Inc said on Wednesday it would cut about 1,000 positions, or 6 percent of its work force, after buying Spectra Energy Corp of Houston.
NEW YORK Jan 9 U.S. weather forecaster Climate Prediction Center (CPC) said on Thursday that it maintains its forecast for neutral El Nino and La Nina conditions in the Northern Hemisphere through summer 2014.
In its monthly report, the CPC said that while current forecast probabilities are still greatest for neutral El Nino conditions during the summer, there is an increasing chance for the development of El Nino. (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
CALGARY, Alberta, March 22 Canada's Enbridge Inc said on Wednesday it would cut about 1,000 positions, or 6 percent of its work force, after buying Spectra Energy Corp of Houston.
* Uganda's total external debt stood at $10.3 bln in May 2016 (Adds background on IMF concerns about Uganda's reliance on foreign credit)
FRANKFURT, March 22 With rivals joining forces all around, Germany's BASF has been eyeing a surprise foray into generic pesticides, although the issue is on hold while it looks to snap up assets being spun off in those mergers.