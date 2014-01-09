NEW YORK Jan 9 U.S. weather forecaster Climate Prediction Center (CPC) said on Thursday that it maintains its forecast for neutral El Nino and La Nina conditions in the Northern Hemisphere through summer 2014.

In its monthly report, the CPC said that while current forecast probabilities are still greatest for neutral El Nino conditions during the summer, there is an increasing chance for the development of El Nino. (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by Nick Zieminski)