* La Nina to play major role in US winter weather -NOAA
* Drier and warmer conditions seen in the South - NOAA
* Outlook covers the December through February period
By Christopher Doering
WASHINGTON, Oct 20 A strengthening La Nina
will grip the United States this winter, causing colder and
wetter weather to the North and drier and warmer conditions
throughout the drought-ravaged South, government forecasters
said on Thursday.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said it
expects La Nina's to become the most dominant factor
influencing weather across the country.
The ocean phenomenon that affects global weather will
exacerbate warm and dry conditions in Texas, Oklahoma and New
Mexico, already hurt by extreme and exceptional drought, and
spread similar weather to surrounding states, particularly in
the central Gulf Coast state and parts of Florida.
The agency also forecast cooler and wetter conditions to
affect the Northern Plains and Great Lakes region.
"We are fairly confident that La Nina isn't going
anywhere," said Mike Halpert, deputy director of NOAA's Climate
Prediction Center. "The evolving La Nina will shape this
winter," he said.
La Nina, which means "little girl" in Spanish, is
associated with cooler-than-normal water temperatures in the
Equatorial Pacific, unlike its sibling El Nino, which has the
opposite effect.
The winter outlook covers the December through February
period.
(Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)