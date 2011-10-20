* La Nina to play major role in US winter weather -NOAA
* Drier and warmer conditions seen in the South - NOAA
* Outlook covers the December through February period
(Adds details on Ohio, Tennessee Valleys in paragraph 15)
By Christopher Doering
WASHINGTON, Oct 20 A strengthening La Nina will
grip the United States this winter, causing colder and wetter
weather in the most northern states and drier and warmer
conditions throughout the drought-ravaged South, government
forecasters said on Thursday.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said it
expects the weather phenomenon that results in cooler ocean
temperatures in the Equatorial Pacific, to become the most
dominant factor influencing weather across the country ... for
now.
"The evolving La Nina will shape this winter," said Mike
Halpert, deputy director of NOAA's Climate Prediction Center.
"There is a wild card, though," he warned.
The weather agency said one "fly in the ointment" this
winter is a change in pressure called the Arctic Oscillation.
Difficult for forecasters to predict more than a week or two in
advance, the volatile condition could produce dramatic
short-term swings in temperatures.
"The erratic Arctic Oscillation can generate strong shifts
in the climate patterns that could overwhelm or amplify La
Nina's typical impacts," Halpert said.
Still, weather forecasters said for the second winter in a
row La Nina, which means "little girl" in Spanish and is
associated with cooler-than-normal water temperatures in the
Equatorial Pacific, would affect U.S. weather.
The weather anomaly could bring further trouble for the
southwestern United States, already mired in the worst drought
in a century. It has helped spawn massive dust storms drawing
comparisons to the great Dust Bowl of the 1930s.
Already 91 percent of Texas, 87 percent of Oklahoma and 63
percent of New Mexico are in extreme or exceptional drought,
according to the David Brown, director of Southern Region
Climate Services for NOAA.
Forecasters said La Nina will exacerbate warm and dry
conditions in these states, and spread similar weather to
surrounding areas, particularly in the central Gulf Coast and
parts of Florida.
The winter outlook, covering December through February, did
not provide any certainty on temperatures for the Northeast,
the world's largest heating oil market, and the rest of the
East Coast.
In the Midwest, where residents depend mostly on natural
gas for home heating, NOAA predicted a colder-than-average
winter in the Northern Plains and Great Lakes states. It also
said most of the northern U.S., including these regions, can
expect wetter conditions.
"We have ample supplies in storage and we're producing a
lot of natural gas," said Brian Habacivch, a senior vice
president with Fellon-McCord, an energy management firm and
consultancy in Louisville, Kentucky.
"Even if we have a below-normal outcome in winter, we're
still amply supplied at this point. A huge price spike is not
in the offing," he said.
U.S. consumers using heating oil to warm their homes
already are bracing for record high bills this winter with the
average household spending $193 more, or 8 percent, the U.S.
Energy Information Administration said last week. Homeowners
depending on natural gas can expect to spend an average of $19
more, a jump of 3 percent.
Winter weather in the Ohio and Tennessee Valleys was
forecast to be wetter than average with equal chances for
above, near, or below-average temperatures.
In the hydro-electric dependent U.S. Pacific Northwest,
conditions are expected to be colder and wetter than average.
La Nina often brings lower-than-average temperatures and
increased mountain snow to the Pacific Northwest and western
Montana during the winter months.
(Additional reporting by Jeanine Prezioso; Editing by
Marguerita Choy and David Gregorio)