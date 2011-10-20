* La Nina to play major role in US winter weather -NOAA

* Drier and warmer conditions seen in the South - NOAA

* Outlook covers the December through February period

(Adds details on Ohio, Tennessee Valleys in paragraph 15)

By Christopher Doering

WASHINGTON, Oct 20 A strengthening La Nina will grip the United States this winter, causing colder and wetter weather in the most northern states and drier and warmer conditions throughout the drought-ravaged South, government forecasters said on Thursday.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said it expects the weather phenomenon that results in cooler ocean temperatures in the Equatorial Pacific, to become the most dominant factor influencing weather across the country ... for now.

"The evolving La Nina will shape this winter," said Mike Halpert, deputy director of NOAA's Climate Prediction Center. "There is a wild card, though," he warned.

The weather agency said one "fly in the ointment" this winter is a change in pressure called the Arctic Oscillation. Difficult for forecasters to predict more than a week or two in advance, the volatile condition could produce dramatic short-term swings in temperatures.

"The erratic Arctic Oscillation can generate strong shifts in the climate patterns that could overwhelm or amplify La Nina's typical impacts," Halpert said.

Still, weather forecasters said for the second winter in a row La Nina, which means "little girl" in Spanish and is associated with cooler-than-normal water temperatures in the Equatorial Pacific, would affect U.S. weather.

The weather anomaly could bring further trouble for the southwestern United States, already mired in the worst drought in a century. It has helped spawn massive dust storms drawing comparisons to the great Dust Bowl of the 1930s.

Already 91 percent of Texas, 87 percent of Oklahoma and 63 percent of New Mexico are in extreme or exceptional drought, according to the David Brown, director of Southern Region Climate Services for NOAA.

Forecasters said La Nina will exacerbate warm and dry conditions in these states, and spread similar weather to surrounding areas, particularly in the central Gulf Coast and parts of Florida.

The winter outlook, covering December through February, did not provide any certainty on temperatures for the Northeast, the world's largest heating oil market, and the rest of the East Coast.

In the Midwest, where residents depend mostly on natural gas for home heating, NOAA predicted a colder-than-average winter in the Northern Plains and Great Lakes states. It also said most of the northern U.S., including these regions, can expect wetter conditions.

"We have ample supplies in storage and we're producing a lot of natural gas," said Brian Habacivch, a senior vice president with Fellon-McCord, an energy management firm and consultancy in Louisville, Kentucky.

"Even if we have a below-normal outcome in winter, we're still amply supplied at this point. A huge price spike is not in the offing," he said.

U.S. consumers using heating oil to warm their homes already are bracing for record high bills this winter with the average household spending $193 more, or 8 percent, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said last week. Homeowners depending on natural gas can expect to spend an average of $19 more, a jump of 3 percent.

Winter weather in the Ohio and Tennessee Valleys was forecast to be wetter than average with equal chances for above, near, or below-average temperatures.

In the hydro-electric dependent U.S. Pacific Northwest, conditions are expected to be colder and wetter than average. La Nina often brings lower-than-average temperatures and increased mountain snow to the Pacific Northwest and western Montana during the winter months. (Additional reporting by Jeanine Prezioso; Editing by Marguerita Choy and David Gregorio)