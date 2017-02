WASHINGTON Oct 20 The redevelopment of cold Pacific Ocean temperatures known as La Nina will shape winter weather this year, government forecasters said on Thursday.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said it forecast colder and wetter weather in the northern United States during the winter.

Severe drought will spread to new areas, such as Florida, as the winter will be drier and warmer in much of the South, NOAA said. (Editing by David Gregorio)