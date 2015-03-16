PORT VILA, March 17 Twenty-four people are confirmed killed in a cyclone that swept the South Pacific Island nation of Vanuatu on Friday and Saturday, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said.

It said that 3,300 people had been displaced. Radio and telephone communication with outer islands had yet to be re-established, but commercial aircraft had resumed flights to Porta Vila despite damage to the airport. (Editing by Ralph Boulton)