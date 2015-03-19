(Adds quotes, details)
By Stephen Coates
PORT VILA, March 19 The death toll from the
devastating storm that pummelled Vanuatu last weekend will not
rise significantly, the prime minister of the South Pacific
island nation said on Thursday.
"The important thing is that the people survived," Prime
Minister Joe Natuman told Reuters in an interview in the capital
Port Vila. "If the people survived, we can rebuild."
Cyclone Pam roared across the island chain last Friday and
Saturday, bringing winds of up to 300 kph (185 mph), torrential
rain and massive storm surges. But almost a week later, the
officially reported death toll is still a remarkably low 11
people.
"It's not going to rise dramatically," the prime minister's
private secretary Bakoa Kaltongga said of the toll.
With widespread destruction in Port Vila and across nearby
islands, relief workers had feared the number of dead could rise
significantly once they were able to more thoroughly inspect the
outer islands of the scattered archipelago.
Aid workers and residents described how people buried food
and fresh water as one of the strongest storms on record bore
down on them, fleeing to churches, schools and even coconut
drying kilns as winds and massive seas ripped their flimsy
houses to the ground.
Speaking from outside his office on a hill overlooking the
hard-hit capital, Natuman said the storm was the strongest in
Vanuatu's history.
"This one, Cyclone Pam, the whole group was affected right
from the north down to the south," he said.
"Hurricanes or cyclones are not a new thing, since when
people started living in these islands maybe about 5000 years,
ago this type of event occurs every year. We have learned to
adapt to the situation".
However, the severity of storms appears to be increasing and
global action is needed to combat the effects of climate change
thought to contribute to more powerful cyclones, he said.
"Maybe this is something to do with the climate change
matter and I hope that the world will come together at COP21 in
Paris and make some concrete decisions on the way forward," he
said, referring to the United Nations Climate Change Conference
scheduled for later this year in France.
"As far as we are concerned we need to sign a more legally
comprehensive and legally binding document to lessen the
emission of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere I hope the whole
world can take an example - Vanuatu has been damaged by a severe
category 5 storm and we should do something to prevent this
happening."
