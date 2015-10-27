Oct 27 International Business Machines Corp
is nearing an agreement to buy the Weather Company's
digital assets in a deal that could be announced as soon as this
week, according to a source familiar with the matter.
The deal, which will not include the Weather Channel cable
network, would be valued at more than $2 billion, the Wall
Street Journal reported earlier on Tuesday, citing sources. (on.wsj.com/1P3rTAZ)
IBM and the Weather Company could not immediately be reached
for comment.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker in New York and Rama Venkat Raman
in Bangalore; Editing by Ken Wills)