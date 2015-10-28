PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 23
March 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Oct 28 International Business Machines Corp said it would buy Weather Co's digital assets to boost its Watson cloud and Internet of Things platforms.
IBM did not disclose financial terms of the deal.
Reuters had earlier reported that a deal could be announced as early as this week. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
March 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Godaddy acquires Sucuri to advance digital security for customers