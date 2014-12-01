(Adds analyst comment, details)
Dec 1 Oilfield services provider Weatherford
International Plc said Berkshire Hathaway Inc's
Lubrizol Corp would pay $750 million in cash for two businesses
that provide chemicals and drilling fluids for oil and gas
production.
Weatherford said the sale of its engineered chemistry and
integrity drilling fluids businesses also included a potential
increase of $75 million tied to the performance of the units
after the closure of the deal, expected by the end of this
month.
Engineered chemistry supplies additives and fluids for a
range of oilfield activities, including cementing, drilling and
fracking. The other unit makes drilling fluids and additives for
enhanced performance of drilling operations.
The sale is part of Weatherford's broader plan to divest
non-core businesses and repay debt. The company has raised about
$1.8 billion from divestitures this year.
Weatherford said its net debt would be between $6.6 billion
and $6.8 billion at year-end, lower than its earlier target of
$7.0 billion-$7.5 billion.
"Positive that despite energy market turmoil Weatherford
(is) still delivering on its strategy to jettison non-core
businesses," Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co analysts wrote in a
note.
In a separate statement, Lubrizol said the
purchase of the two businesses would give it "a more significant
footprint in the $20 billion oilfield chemicals business."
