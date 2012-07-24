July 24 Oilfield services company Weatherford
International Ltd reported on Tuesday a rise in
pre-tax quarterly earnings despite a $100 million charge for its
estimated settlement with the U.S. government over its work in
sanctioned countries.
The company reported a pre-tax profit of $205 million,
compared with $157 million a year before. After excluding the
$100 million and two other one-off items, Weatherford reported a
pre-tax income of $276 million.
Weatherford is reporting earnings on a pre-tax basis because
it is still working through the "material weakness" in its
internal controls over tax reporting.
(Reporting by Braden Reddall in San Francisco)