NEW ORLEANS, March 24 Oilfield services provider
Weatherford International Ltd said on Monday it was
reducing operations in Venezuela and expects its Russian
business to grow this year.
The company, which competes with Schlumberger and
Halliburton, said the "serious liquidity situation in
Venezuela" is causing it to pare back services it provides
inside the OPEC country.
"We have pushed down our presence in Venezuela," Chief
Executive Bernanrd Duroc-Danner said at the Howard Weil
conference in New Orleans.
In Russia, Weatherford expects a "very constructive year,"
Duroc-Danner told the conference. He did not mention the ongoing
tension between Russia and Ukraine over Crimea and how it could
affect Weatherford.
