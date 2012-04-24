UPDATE 1-Viva Energy says repairing minor leak at Australian refinery
* Says caused by minor leak at refinery near Melbourne (Recasts on repairs, adds detail)
April 24 Oilfield services company Weatherford International Ltd's quarterly profit more than tripled, helped by higher revenue at its North American segment, but the company forecast second-quarter earnings below analysts' expectations.
The world's fourth-largest oilfield services company said it expects diluted earnings between 24 and 26 cents per share before excluded items for the second quarter.
Analysts were expecting Weatherford to earn 27 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The Switzerland-based company said it maintains a "positive but measured" outlook for its North American business.
North America revenue rose 29 percent, while international revenue was up 23 percent for the first quarter.
Net income attributable rose to $123 million, or 16 cents per share, for the quarter ended March 31 from 37 million, or 5 cents per share, a year before.
Excluding an after-tax loss, profit was 25 cents per share.
Revenue rose 26 percent to $3.59 billion.
Last week, sector leaders Schlumberger and Halliburton Co posted earnings that beat expectations, which had been lowered dramatically due to industrywide challenges in the North American market. (Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
