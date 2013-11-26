(Adds criminal charges, paragraphs 3-5)
WASHINGTON Nov 26 Oilfield services firm
Weatherford International will pay $253 million in fines
to the U.S. government to settle charges that ranged from
flouting sanctions against Iran and Syria to sending business
partners on World Cup soccer junkets, officials said on Tuesday.
Weatherford was charged with exporting oil and gas equipment
to Iran, Syria, Sudan and Cuba in violation of sanctions, and
exporting items controlled for nuclear nonproliferation reasons
to Venezuela and Mexico.
Three of the company's subsidiaries pleaded guilty to the
conduct. Prosecutors also filed criminal charges against
Weatherford itself for failing to establish a compliance
program, but they agreed to defer and drop them if the company
improves its controls.
The charges against Weatherford, the smallest of the four
main oilfield services firms, also include Foreign Corrupt
Practices Act (FCPA) breaches and violations of export laws.
It also faced civil charges from the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Departments of Treasury and
Commerce.
While the federal investigations go back as far 2007, the
SEC said certain misconduct started in 2002 and occurred as
recently as 2011.
"Whether the money went to tax auditors in Albania or
officials at the state-owned oil company in Angola, bribes and
improper payments were an accustomed way for Weatherford to
conduct business," Kara Brockmeyer, chief of the FCPA unit of
the SEC's Enforcement Division, said in a statement.
The SEC said Weatherford employees placed key transaction
documents in mislabeled binders and used code names like "Dubai
across the water" to conceal references to Iran in
correspondence.
According to the SEC complaint filed in federal court in
Houston, Weatherford paid an executive $250,000 to win approval
of a contract in Angola in late 2005 or 2006, which led to a
profit of more than $11 million for the company.
IMPROPER TRAVEL, ENTERTAINMENT
Weatherford also provided improper travel and entertainment
to officials from Sonatrach, the state-owned Algerian oil
company. Gifts included a June 2006 trip for two Sonatrach
officials to the FIFA World Cup soccer tournament in Germany and
a 2006 honeymoon for the daughter of a Sonatrach official.
The company, based in Switzerland but with substantial
operations in Houston, has had a tough few years facing charges
from multiple U.S. agencies while also absorbing in its accounts
adjustments of more than $500 million due to "material weakness"
in its tax reporting. The CEO has repeatedly sought to draw a
line under the probes as he tries to get the company back on
track.
"This matter is now behind us," Chief Executive Bernard
Duroc-Danner said in a statement on Tuesday about the settlement
that the company had said early this month would cost about $250
million.
"We move forward fully committed to a sustainable culture of
compliance."
Regulators accuse Weatherford employees of hindering their
probe of violations of the United Nations oil-for-food program
in Iraq. The SEC said its staff once sought information on the
company's Iraq country manager who signed letters agreeing to
bribe an Iraqi official, and they were informed he was missing
or dead when he actually remained employed by Weatherford.
The SEC complaint also details how Weatherford did not
perform due diligence on a distributor suggested by an official
at a national oil company in the Middle East. Then from 2005 to
2011, the SEC added, Weatherford and subsidiaries awarded the
distributor $11.8 million in "volume discounts" intended for the
creation of a slush fund to pay foreign officials.
The company had estimated the settlement fine earlier this
month. The settlement includes $100 million for
the sanctioned countries penalty and $153 million for the FCPA
and oil-for-food issues.
As part of the settlement, the company agreed to hire an
outside auditor to ensure compliance in its dealings with Cuba,
Iran, North Korea, Sudan and Syria from 2012 to 2014.
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov and Aruna Viswanatha in
Washington, Braden Reddall in San Francisco and Anna Driver in
Houston; Writing by Terry Wade; Editing by Vicki Allen and David
Gregorio)