WASHINGTON Nov 26 Oilfield services firm
Weatherford International reached a $253 million
settlement with several U.S. government agencies on charges that
include sanctions violations and bribery, the company said on
Tuesday.
Weatherford was charged with exporting oil and gas equipment
to Iran, Syria, Sudan and Cuba in violation of sanctions, and
exporting prohibited items tied to nuclear non-proliferation to
Venezuela and Mexico.
The charges also include Foreign Corrupt Practices Act
breaches and violations in the Iraq oil-for-food program.
The charges stem from probes by the Department of Justice
and Securities and Exchange Commission going back to 2007,
including one involving the embezzlement of $175,000 in payments
to government officials in Europe, according to company filings.
The company had estimated the settlement fine, based on U.S.
investigations that go back six years, earlier this month.
The settlement includes $100 million for the sanctioned
countries penalty and $153 million for the second two issues.
The agencies involved are the Justice Department, the Securities
and Exchange Commission, and the Departments of Treasury and
Commerce.
As part of the settlement, the company agreed to hire an
outside auditor to ensure compliance in its dealings with Cuba,
Iran, North Korea, Sudan and Syria from 2012 to 2014.
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Vicki Allen)