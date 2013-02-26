Feb 26 Oilfield services company Weatherford
International Ltd posted on Monday a loss for the
fourth quarter, hit by a sharp decline in North American
earnings, though its overall revenue came in ahead of analysts'
estimates.
Weatherford posted a fourth-quarter loss of $122 million, or
16 cents per share, compared with a loss of $13 million, or 2
cents per share, a year ago. Excluding items including costs of
a tax remediation efforts and losses associated with Iraq
contracts, the company earned $8 million, or 1 cent per share.
Revenue increased by 9 percent to $4.06 billion, ahead of
the average estimate of $3.91 billion on Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.