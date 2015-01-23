(Adds background, quotes)
By Nishant Kumar and Carolyn Cohn
LONDON Jan 23 The former boss of failed hedge
fund Weavering, the collapse of which cost investors $536
million, was sent to jail for 13 years on Friday, one of the
longest for fraud in Britain.
Magnus Peterson, 51, was found guilty by a London court this
week on eight counts of fraud, forgery, false accounting and
fraudulent trading but was acquitted on seven other charges
after a 12-week trial that delved into the complex world of
hedge fund investing.
Peterson was sentenced by Mr Justice Smith, who said that
"sophisticated dishonesty on this scale" called for the maximum
possible sentence, a statement from Britain's Serious Fraud
Office (SFO) said.
Swedish-born Peterson had pitched his flagship fund to
institutions and wealthy individuals as a low-risk investment
offering stable returns.
However, he was found guilty of covering up rising trading
losses by weaving a web of deception that unravelled in March
2009, six months after the bankruptcy of Wall Street's Lehman
Brothers induced market panic that prompted investors to clamour
for redemptions that Weavering could not meet.
"The length of sentence handed down reflects the damaging
and extended nature of Mr Peterson's crime," Jane de Lozey, the
SFO's joint head of fraud, said in the statement.
"That the SFO pursued this case demonstrates its
determination to prosecute the top-most tier of complex economic
crime."
Peterson's conviction is a welcome victory for the SFO,
which was lambasted for dropping its investigation in 2011,
citing no reasonable prospect of conviction. The case was
re-opened after liquidators won a civil suit against Peterson.
His conviction and 13-year jail sentence represents one of
the SFO's biggest wins against a hedge fund manager.
In 2012 former stockbroker Nicholas Levene was sentenced to
13 years in jail for defrauding investors and Kevin Foster was
jailed for 10 years in 2010 for running an unauthorised
investment business.
Tom Epps, a partner at law firm Brown Rudnick, said the case
against Peterson can be seen as part of a series of SFO
investigations focusing on the conduct of the financial services
sector around the time of the financial crisis.
"We expect that area to remain one of the SFO's priorities
through 2015," Epps added.
(Editing by David Goodman)