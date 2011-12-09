PARIS, Dec 9 (Alertnet) - Governments worldwide must
boost internet accessibility in order to nurture democracy and
economic development, entrepreneur Loic Le Meur said at the
prestigious LeWeb technology conference in Paris which he
founded.
The conference brought together some 3,500 of the world's
top digital experts and entrepreneurs from 60 countries to
discuss the state of the technology industry and its
relationship with economic growth.
"Stage one is to help provide those tools to help people
express themselves and get more democracy," Le Meur told
AlertNet, the global humanitarian news service run by the
Thomson Reuters Foundation.
"The next stage is economic development."
He pointed to the potential that remains for technology
growth in developing countries.
"You see very few start-ups (companies) from developing
countries, but we have a few from North Africa," Le Meur said.
"I should probably do a LeWeb somewhere in Africa."
But, while delegates focused attention on how to develop
internet technology and smart phones, others outside the
conference have pointed to how the more accessible, standard
mobile phone can aid social and economic development.
Millennium Development Goal 8 (MDG 8) - one among a
framework of global targets set in 2000 by the United Nations to
be met by 2015 to try and alleviate poverty - stipulates that
new technologies, especially information and communications
technologies (ICTs), should be made available to all, in
cooperation with the private sector.
Currently, at least 5.4 billion of the planet's seven
billion people have access to mobiles, which means the MDG 8
target is achievable, according to a forthcoming paper to be
published by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and
made available to AlertNet.
Estimates indicate that among those 5.4 billion people over
483 million come from low-income countries and 2.6 billion from
lower middle-income countries, according to the paper titled
"Mobile Technologies and Empowerment".
The paper also showed ICTs had an impact on democratic
governance, poverty reduction, energy use and the environment,
crisis prevention and recovery.
SMS TECHNOLOGY
Further development of the existing technology used for text
messaging known as SMS (short message service) on basic mobile
phones could help African farmers get their products to market
in Europe for example, said Raul Zambrano, an ICT policy advisor
at the UNDP in New York.
"Most people have a simple, basic SMS voice phone - there
are only about 15 percent of people in Africa who can use the
Internet," Zambrano added.
"Most of those people are in Egypt and South Africa, the big
countries, but in the smaller, poorer countries like Malawi and
Mozambique there are very low penetration rates," he told
AlertNet in a telephone interview, adding that by 2015 about 80
percent of people will have a device which can connect to the
Internet.
Developing countries also need Internet service centres
where people can undertake basic business transactions and
access basic documents such as birth certificates, land titles
and passports to help achieve other MDG targets, he added.
The MDG guidelines were proposed with the idea of providing
blanket broadband access before the proliferation of mobile
phones, but high internet service provision costs in poor
regions have created a barrier for the poor, Zambrano said.
A 2005 study by mobile operator Vodafone showed increased
mobile phone ownership is directly linked to GDP growth.
"A developing country which had an average of 10 or more
mobile phones per 100 population between 1996 and 2003 would
have enjoyed per capita GDP growth that was 0.59 percent higher
than that of an identical country," according to the paper.
"I think broadband has probably been oversold," Phil Libin,
whose Evernote application for storing text, audio and visual
notes across mobile and desktop devices is available on both
smart phones and basic mobile phones.
"I think there are probably much more important things in
real developing areas," he told AlertNet at the conference. "The
prevalence of texting and normal mobile phones and people doing
quite a lot with very basic technology is fine."
