Oct 30 Web.Com Group Inc's shares fell
as much as 12 percent after a research group said the internet
domain name registrar had changed past financial statements
ahead of a debt offering and called for a probe by the U.S.
Securities and Exchanges Commission.
Copperfield Research said Web.Com revised its financial
statements eight months after they were first reported and four
months after its audit to allow for a "beat" of consensus
estimates amounting to a violation of the Securities and
Exchanges Act. (link.reuters.com/cyr34v)
Copperfield Research, the pseudonym of a group of anonymouse
researchers, said it has a short position on the stock that it
claims is worth just $6, 80 percent lower than Web.com's closing
price on Tuesday.
Web.Com could not be immediately reached for comment.
Short-sellers make money when a stock price drops. They sell
borrowed shares in the hope of buying them back at a lower
price, returning them to the lender, and gaining from the
difference.
Copperfield said Web.com "is a stagnant business and
possibly even in decline."
Shares of Jacksonville, Florida-based Web.com fell to a low
of $25.21 on the Nasdaq, before recovering a little to $26.70,
down 7 percent.
(Reporting by Soham Chatterjee; Editing by Rodney Joyce)