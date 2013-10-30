(Adds Copperfield Research statement retraction)
Oct 30 Web.Com Group Inc's shares fell
as much as 12 percent in regular trading after a research group
said the internet domain name registrar has misrepresented its
growth -- but the group withdrew another allegation about
illegal revisions to Web.com's accounts.
Copperfield Research, the pseudonym of a group of anonymous
researchers and short sellers, said it made an error when it
said Web.com had changed past financial statements ahead of a
debt offering.
Copperfield said it has a short position on the stock that
it claims is worth just $6, 80 percent lower than Web.com's
closing price on Tuesday. (link.reuters.com/cyr34v)
Web.Com was not immediately availability for comment.
Short-sellers make money when a stock price drops. They sell
borrowed shares in the hope of buying them back at a lower
price, returning them to the lender, and gaining from the
difference.
Copperfield said Web.com "is a stagnant business and
possibly even in decline."
Shares of Jacksonville, Florida-based Web.com fell to a low
of $25.21 on the Nasdaq, before recovering a little to close
down at $27.36.
(Reporting by Soham Chatterjee and Supantha Mukherjee; Editing
by Rodney Joyce)