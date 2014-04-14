April 14 Health information provider WebMD Health Corp said it expected its quarterly results to top its earlier forecast due to an improvement in sales, sending the company's shares up as much as 13 percent in premarket trading.

WebMD said its earnings before interest, taxes, non-cash and other items in the first quarter ended March would be slightly above the high end of its previously forecast range of $28.5 million to $30.5 million.

The company also said revenue would be at the high end of the forecast of $130 million-$133 million given in February.

WebMD said that monthly traffic to its health network rose 32 percent to 174 million unique users in the first quarter, while page views rose 26 percent to 3.5 billion.

The company will report it final results on April 30.

WebMD's shares were up about 12 percent at $42.25 before the bell. The stock closed at $37.67 on Friday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Vrinda Manocha in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)