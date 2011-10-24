* Reports 5.6 pct stake in WebMD

* Soros is second activist investor to report stake in co

* Shares up 50 cents in after-mkt trade (Follows alerts)

Oct 24 Soros Fund Management Llc on Monday reported a 5.6 percent stake in WebMD Health Corp in a regulatory filing, becoming the second activist investor to reveal a shareholding in the health website operator.

The disclosure of the stake held by the fund, owned by billionaire investor George Soros, follows a similar announcement on Friday by Carl Icahn, who revealed a nearly 8 percent stake in the company's outstanding stock, through direct and indirect holdings.

WebMD shares were up 50 cents in extended trade on Monday. They had closed up over 11 percent at $36.10 on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)