Dec 15 Four private equity firms including Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co LP and Providence Equity Partners are bidding for healthcare information provider WebMD Health Corp, the New York Post reported, citing sources.

The internet company has set Monday as its final bidding deadline, according to two sources close to the situation, the newspaper said.

The paper did not name the other two private equity firms.

New York-based WebMD, which provides health information to doctors and other consumers through its online portals and mobile platforms, has already hired an investment bank, believed to be Credit Suisse, TheStreet reported in late November.

