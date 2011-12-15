BRIEF-Broadcom receives request for more merger information from FTC - SEC filing
* Brocade Communications Systems-on feb 3, 2017, co, broadcom got a request for additional information from FTC relating to merger - sec filing
Dec 15 Four private equity firms including Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co LP and Providence Equity Partners are bidding for healthcare information provider WebMD Health Corp, the New York Post reported, citing sources.
The internet company has set Monday as its final bidding deadline, according to two sources close to the situation, the newspaper said.
The paper did not name the other two private equity firms.
New York-based WebMD, which provides health information to doctors and other consumers through its online portals and mobile platforms, has already hired an investment bank, believed to be Credit Suisse, TheStreet reported in late November.
WebMD, KKR and Providence Equity Partners could not immediately be contacted by Reuters outside U.S. business hours. (Reporting by Rachana Khanzode in Bangalore; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)
* Brocade Communications Systems-on feb 3, 2017, co, broadcom got a request for additional information from FTC relating to merger - sec filing
* Toshiba selling less than 20 pct stake in memory business (Recasts with Toshiba's decision to court investment funds)
Feb 7 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.