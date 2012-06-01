* Appoints Cavan Redmond as CEO
* Interim CEO Anthony Vuolo to continue as CFO
June 1 Health information website WebMD Health
Corp named Pfizer Inc executive Cavan Redmond
as its CEO, entrusting the industry veteran with the task of
reviving its flagging business after the company ended talks to
sell itself.
WebMD is one of the best-known websites for information on
everything from cancer to better eating habits, but has recently
warned of falling profits as it struggles to attract
advertisers.
WebMD, in which activist investor Carl Icahn declared a
13.12 percent stake in April, has been searching for a CEO since
January when its former head Wayne Gattinella resigned after the
company took itself off the auction block.
Redmond, 51, has more than 20 years of healthcare experience
and was most recently the head of strategy for Pfizer's animal
and consumer healthcare and corporate business.
When asked if the company will still consider selling
itself, Redmond declined to comment, but added that he was
"excited about the long-term growth opportunities of the
business."
Anthony Vuolo, who served as WebMD's interim CEO from
January, will retain his original position as chief financial
officer.
WebMD drew 25.4 million unique visitors in December and was
the second most visited site in the health category in the
United States behind Everyday Health, according to market
research firm comScore.
The company's shares, which have fallen 12 percent since it
called off the auction, were trading nearly flat at $23.01 in
Friday morning on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Adithya Venkatesan and Esha Dey in Bangalore;
Editing by Maju Samuel)