* David Schechter to join board after July 24
* WebMD is "undervalued," says Carl Icahn
June 8 Online health information provider WebMD
Health Corp, which took itself off the auction block in
January after talks with private equity firms failed, said it
would appoint a nominee of its top shareholder Carl Icahn to its
board.
David Schechter, a portfolio manager for Icahn Capital, will
join WebMD's board of directors immediately after the
information provider's annual shareholder meeting on July 24.
"We believe that WebMD is undervalued from a long term
perspective," activist investor Icahn said in a statement.
The billionaire investor has a reputation for overhauling
the management of struggling companies and has even pushed
several to sell themselves.
"As a member of the board, David will work with the other
directors and management to enhance the value of the company for
all shareholders," Icahn added.
WebMD, in which Icahn holds a 13.2 percent stake, had been
scouting for buyers but ended the talks in January when it also
warned of lower 2012 profits as its advertisers in the drug
industry cut spending.
The company's shares, which are down 18 percent since it
stopped efforts to shop itself, were up 32 cents at $22.95 in
extended trade on Friday.
