MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 26
DUBAI, March 26 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 20 U.S. arms maker Raytheon Co said it would buy cybersecurity provider Websense Inc from private equity firm Vista Equity Partners LLC for $1.9 billion, including debt.
Raytheon said it would combine its cybersecurity unit, valued at $400 million, with Websense. Vista Equity will then invest about $335 million for a 19.7 percent equity stake in the new company, Raytheon said. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru)
