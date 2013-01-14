NEW YORK Jan 13 Jan 13 Websense Inc
has named John McCormack, president of the firm, as its
new chief executive officer.
The San Diego, California-based online security firm also
released its preliminary fourth quarter 2012 results, indicating
it expects revenues of $91.5 million to $92 million, versus
guidance of $90 to $92 million, according to a company statement
issued Sunday night.
McCormack, who has been with Websense since 2006, was named
president in 2009. He replaces Gene Hodges, who is retiring.
The firm also announced the appointment of Russ Dietz as
chief technology officer and Charles Boesenberg as an
independent director to the board of directors.