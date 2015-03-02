By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
| BOSTON, March 2
BOSTON, March 2 Hedge fund Kerrisdale Capital on
Monday urged Webster Financial Corp. to consider
spinning off its health savings business from its core banking
operations, a move it said could boost the company's share price
by 36 percent.
"We believe that Webster is now trading at an over $1
billion discount to fair value," the New York-based fund wrote
in a letter to Webster's chairman and chief executive officer,
James Smith, seen by Reuters.
Kerrisdale began buying shares in January and now owns
roughly 2 million shares or 2 percent of Webster, founder Sahm
Adrangi told Reuters.
Connecticut-based Webster became the largest health savings
account (HSA) custodian in the United States in January with
about $4.1 billion under management after buying JP Morgan
Chase's HSA business.
Health savings accounts allow clients to set aside pre-tax
dollars for medical costs that are not covered by insurance, a
business Devenir Research forecasts will double in size to $44
billion in deposits by 2017.
Kerrisdale said it believes that separating Webster's HSA
business from its core banking business would draw new investors
to the company and allow financial analysts to better assess
their value.
Currently Webster's market capitalization is roughly $3
billion and shareholders are effectively getting the core
regional bank, with $14 billion of loans and deposits - at a
dramatic discount, Adrangi wrote in a research report, seen by
Reuters.
The New York-based hedge fund said it believes conservative
estimates would place the combined value of the two businesses
at $46 a share, or 36 percent above its current stock price of
$34.61. Over the last 52 weeks, Webster's share price has
climbed 10.75 percent.
"We are not known for running proxy fights but we are
encouraging Webster to explore strategic options," Adrangi, who
runs the $300 million fund, told Reuters.
Kerrisdale's effort follows a series of other activist
campaigns in recent months by smaller hedge funds publicly
cajoling corporations to consider mergers, spin-offs and share
buy backs.
Kerrisdale's moves have been closely watched on Wall Street
since the firm made a splash with a 180 percent return in 2011.
Last year, when the average hedge fund gained 3 percent,
Kerrisdale returned 15 percent, an investor in the fund said.
The report on Webster comes roughly five months after
Adrangi unveiled a short-bet against satellite communications
company Globalstar Inc., driving its stock down 25 percent.
Webster's HSA business is headquartered in Wisconsin,
hundreds of miles from the Connecticut-based banking operation.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Richard Valdmanis
and Cynthia Osterman)