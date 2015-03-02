(Adds comment from Webster, stock price)
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
BOSTON, March 2 Hedge fund Kerrisdale Capital on
Monday urged Webster Financial Corp to consider spinning
off its health savings business from its main banking
operations, a move it said could boost the company's share price
by 36 percent.
"We believe that Webster is now trading at an over $1
billion discount to fair value," the New York-based fund wrote
in a letter sent to Webster Chief Executive Officer James Smith
and seen by Reuters.
The bank dismissed the idea, saying that for now the health
savings business was "best situated inside Webster."
Kerrisdale began accumulating its 2 million shares, or
roughly 2 percent stake, in Webster in January, founder Sahm
Adrangi told Reuters. Hedge fund Tricadia Capital Management
also built a new position by buying 1 million shares in the
fourth quarter, a regulatory filing shows.
Connecticut-based Webster became the largest U.S. health
savings account custodian in January with about $4.1 billion
under management after buying JP Morgan Chase & Co's HSA
business.
Health savings accounts allow clients to set aside pretax
dollars for medical costs not covered by insurance, a business
Devenir Research forecasts will double in size to $44 billion in
deposits by 2017.
Kerrisdale said new investors would be drawn to Webster,
whose market capitalization is $3 billion, if it eventually
splits the HSA business from the banking operations.
The fund said it believed conservative estimates would place
the combined value of the two businesses at $46 a share, or 36
percent above Webster's current market value.
Webster shares were up nearly 1 percent at $34.87, trimming
gains from earlier in the day.
By sending the letter, Kerrisdale joins a growing list of
hedge funds eager to play in the activist space by cajoling
management to consider spinoffs or share buybacks.
"We are not known for running proxy fights, but we are
encouraging Webster to explore strategic options," Adrangi said.
"Our top priority right now is to increase the market's
understanding of the HSA business and highlight its value."
Since making a 180 percent return in 2011, the $300 million
Kerrisdale fund has been widely followed on Wall Street. Five
months ago, Adrangi pushed satellite communications company
Globalstar Inc's stock price down 25 percent with
another research report.
This year Kerrisdale is up 3 percent. It returned 15 percent
in 2014, beating the average hedge fund's 3.5 percent gain, an
investor said.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Richard Valdmanis
and Cynthia Osterman)