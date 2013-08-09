Aug 9 Los Angeles-based brokerage firm Wedbush Securities has expanded its private client services group in California with a veteran hire from Morgan Stanley Wealth Management.

Adviser Mark Heiden, who has four decades of experience in the industry, joined Wedbush in Newport Beach as a managing director of investments at the end of last month.

A spokeswoman for Morgan Stanley confirmed Heiden's departure but declined to comment further.

Heiden followed his father, William Heiden, into the business. Mark Heiden's current team includes his son, financial adviser Devin Heiden, and his daughter, client service associate Micaela Heiden.

Wedbush currently has 400 advisers in 100 different offices, most of which are in the western part of the country.

Wesley Long, executive vice president of Wedbush's Private Client Services Group, says the firm is aiming to get its headcount to 700 advisers within five years, and 1,000 in the next decade.

"We want to grow the business, but we're not looking to be the next wirehouse," he said. "We want to maintain our culture."

"Wirehouse" is an industry term used to describe the nation's four largest brokerages: Wells Fargo Advisors, Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch and UBS Wealth Management Americas.