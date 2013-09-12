Sept 12 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on Thursday raised its rating on Weehawken Township Board of Education, New Jersey's outstanding general obligation bonds to double-A from AA-minus.

The rating had previously been based on the New Jersey Fund for the Support of Free Public Schools, S&P said.

The outlook is stable.

The double-A rating reflects district's wealth which is due to its proximity to New York City, as well as its adequate fund balance, the rating agency said.

S&P also assigned the district's series 2013 refunding school bonds its double-A school issuer credit rating.