Sept 12 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on
Thursday raised its rating on Weehawken Township Board of
Education, New Jersey's outstanding general obligation bonds to
double-A from AA-minus.
The rating had previously been based on the New Jersey Fund
for the Support of Free Public Schools, S&P said.
The outlook is stable.
The double-A rating reflects district's wealth which is due
to its proximity to New York City, as well as its adequate fund
balance, the rating agency said.
S&P also assigned the district's series 2013 refunding
school bonds its double-A school issuer credit rating.