(Repeats with updates to 1st item)

NEW YORK,August 7 Following is the view from editors in the Americas on major news in the week ahead:

Watch Reuters Insider's Week Ahead:

link.reuters.com/jar92s

* What will it take to calm the markets?

* Fed eyes options to support spluttering U.S. economy

* News Corp reports earnings, hacking fallout in focus

* Republican presidential candidate race heats up

* USDA monthly crop report

MARKET TURMOIL

All eyes are on how markets will react after Standard & Poor's decision late on Friday to cut the U.S. long-term credit rating by one notch to "AA-plus". The fluctuating European debt crisis could further fray investors' nerves. Added to this already volatile mix, the Federal Reserve meets on Tuesday amid increasing worries about U.S. growth. The meeting takes center stage as markets attempt to pull back from the brink. Can the Fed do anything to assuage the recession fears that drove Thursday's fear frenzy on Wall Street? Diminishing returns in the Fed's last round of quantitative easing, in which it bought $600 billion of Treasuries, suggest it is unlikely to announce a new campaign after Tuesday's meeting. Lack of new stimulus would spur bond prices higher if stock market investors lose faith. The dollar is likely to suffer further against safe havens such as the yen and Swiss franc, though the euro would also stumble.

FED LIKELY TO EYE EASING OPTIONS BUT HOLD FIRE

Despite some relief that the July employment report was better than expected, the Fed will still need to debate its rather limited options to provide further support for the economy. While markets are not expecting any action, we could get hints that the central bank's latest economic forecasts released in June - for 2011 growth of 2.7 percent to 2.9 percent - will eventually be revised down.

U.S. ECONOMY, RETAIL SALES SEEN TIMID

U.S. retail sales on Friday will likely show consumers shaking off the higher gasoline prices that held back growth in the first half of the year. Economists expect retail sales rose 0.5 percent in July from June when they climbed just 0.1 percent. That would ease fears the United States is on track for a new recession, although the August consumer confidence reading the same day is expected to weaken. Jobs data on Thursday will likely underwhelm, with unemployment claims seen just above the 400,000 level in the week ending August 6. That might boost the view of America muddling along near stall-speed levels of growth.

NEWS CORP REPORTS RESULTS

News Corp directors are due to meet in Los Angeles early in the week before the media company reports earnings on Wednesday. It will mark a critical week for the company as the board meeting and the earnings call - if not the results themselves - promise to be dominated by the fallout from the telephone hacking scandal at Rupert Murdoch's now-shuttered News of the World. While News Corp's earnings are likely to lag the rest of the media business, Walt Disney Co is expected to report higher profit on Tuesday, thanks to a strong advertising market.

CISCO, RETAIL EARNINGS

Cisco Systems reports on Wednesday, two weeks after competitor Juniper Networks issued a bleak forecast for 2011, which sent its shares tumbling by 20 percent. Will Cisco - once a technology bellwether - fare any better? CEO John Chambers has admitted the company has lost its way. In retail, department stores including Macy's, Kohl's and J.C. Penney are expected to be big winners during the current back-to-school season. Those three chains, along with Dillard's and the more upscale Nordstrom, all report second quarter earnings. Macy's reports on Wednesday, Kohl's and Nordstrom on Thursday and Dillard's and Penney on Friday.

TAKING THE TEMPERATURE ON WALL STREET

On Monday, Stifel Financial will give a view of just how individual investors are reacting to the current market turmoil. The St. Louis-based broker-dealer, one of the most acquisitive companies in the retail financial world, reports second quarter financial results after the market closes. Wednesday and Thursday will test how confident small companies feel about the current environment. Trustwave, a data securities and payment card compliance firm, hopes to raise about $100 million in an initial public offering on Aug. 10. On Thursday, Seattle-based HomeStreet, a bank plagued with bad real estate and operating under cease-and-desist orders that limit its loan-making ability and prohibit it from paying cash dividends, plans an IPO worth about $180 million.

U.S. 2012 ELECTION

It is a potentially important week for the Republican race to choose the party's candidate to take on President Barack Obama. After a prayer rally of Christian evangelicals in Houston at the weekend, there may be greater clarity about whether Texas Governor Rick Perry will join the race. Perry is a favorite of both evangelicals and the Tea Party movement. There will be a number of political events leading up to a straw poll of likely candidates on Saturday in Iowa. The state is important as it will be the first to hold a contest in the series of state-by-state contests starting in the winter to decide the Republican candidate. Some of the campaigns, including those of former Minnesota Governor Tim Pawlenty and former Utah Governor Jon Huntsman, are looking fragile.

USDA CROP REPORT

After a blistering summer of relentless heat, concern is mounting the USDA's monthly crop report on Thursday may contain some nasty surprises. Corn stocks are at multi-year lows and the government had been forecasting a big crop based on record planting. But the heat is taking a toll on corn and soybeans and world food prices hang in the balance. Reports of cooler weather on the way could help bring some cheer next week, even if the USDA report paints a dire picture on supplies.

CANADA'S ECONOMY

It's the tail end of the earnings season in Canada, with results from companies like Uranium One, Quadra FNX and Iamgold. There may be developments in the talks between TMX Group and bidder Maple Group after Maple extended its offer through Sept 30. Elsewhere, trade data for June, due on Thursday, will offer clues to how well Canadian firms were coping with a stronger Canadian dollar as the second quarter wrapped up.