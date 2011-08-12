NEW YORK, August 12 Following is the view from
editors in the Americas on major news in the week ahead:
Watch Reuters Insider's Week Ahead:
link.reuters.com/meq23s
* Nervous eyes on makets after dive for abyss
* U.S. housing sector headlines economic data
* U.S. VP Biden visits China
* Fed presidents speak after divided decison on rates
PULLING OUT OF A DIVE?
Markets will try to pull back from the abyss but need help
from European policymakers and U.S. economic data. Just when
investors were over the U.S. ratings downgrade and the
disappointing budget deal, fears of a European financial
collapse knocked Wall Street to its knees as the week came to a
close. Optimists have one thing going for them: Markets have
factored in Armageddon, and anything short of that argues for
rising stocks and venturing out of the safety of U.S.
Treasuries and the Swiss franc. Unfortunately, housing and
manufacturing data must cooperate, though the former has been a
constant disappointment and the latter a new area of economic
anxiety.
SPOTLIGHT ON U.S. HOUSING SECTOR
After a wild week of market swings that left consumers
deeply gloomy, but still willing to spend, investors get a
chance to assess this week how the battered housing sector is
weathering the storm. On Monday, the National Association of
Homebuilders reports how its members are feeling about
business. That is followed on Tuesday by the government's
measure of housing starts in July, which may offer insight into
whether a depressing overhang of unsold homes is shrinking.
Finally on Thursday, the National Association of Realtors says
how sales of existing homes went in July, along with
information about price trends. Also on tap: measures of July
wholesale prices (Wednesday) and consumer prices (Thursday).
Both are likely to confirm a relatively tame inflation outlook.
Also on Tuesday, the Federal Reserve gives its report on July
industrial production, of interest because it points to whether
output is holding up in an uncertain environment and whether
plants are getting any closer to a high enough capacity use
rate to allow them to start hiking prices.
AMERICAN VICE PRESIDENT VISITS CHINA
U.S. relations with China, buffeted by the United States'
sovereign debt downgrade and mutual military suspicions, will
be in the spotlight when Vice President Joseph Biden begins a
three-nation Asia tour on Tuesday. His travels also take him to
Japan and Mongolia. Biden's meetings in China will be the
highest-level Sino-American exchange since Chinese President Hu
Jintao visited the White House in January. The U.S. vice
president will be trying to take the measure of a new
generation of Chinese leaders, particularly Xi Jinping, who has
been tapped to replace Hu as party secretary and eventually as
president. Also on the agenda: China's U.S. bond holdings,
human rights and Washington's pleas that Beijing join in a
detailed dialogue about military strategy and doctrine.
FED PRESIDENTS WEIGH IN ON ECONOMY
Regional Federal Reserve Bank presidents will get a chance
to air their views on the economy following the central bank's
unprecedented -- and divided -- decision this week to promise
to keep rates near zero until at least mid-2013. Dennis
Lockhart of the Atlanta Fed, often seen as a bellwether
centrist of Fed sentiment, will kick things off with a speech
in Alabama on Monday. Richard Fisher, one of the three
dissenters, will speak on Wednesday. In addition, New York Fed
President William Dudley and Cleveland Fed President Sandra
Pianalto will take the podium as the week draws to a close. Fed
officials pondering additional monetary easing in the face of a
weak economy will also keep an eye on the key inflation
readings due out this week.
WAL-MART, HOME IMPROVEMENT CHAINS REPORT
Retail earnings will come fast and furious, led by Wal-Mart
on Tuesday. Companies are being watched more for comments on
expectations for consumer spending that may or may not be able
to jump-start the economy heading into the all-important
holiday selling season. Wal-Mart is still trying to increase
sales at U.S. stores after two years of declines on a
same-store basis. Results from home improvement chains Lowe's
on Monday and Home Depot, also on Tuesday, will show whether
falling home values and concerns about the economy have
persuaded budget-conscious consumers to put off plans to
renovate homes and buy expensive goods such as appliances.
TECH SPENDING IN FOCUS
Dell and HP, the two giants of the PC world, provide a
snapshot of technology spending by business and consumers and
offer their views on how they expect that spending to hold up
as economies sputter around the world. Dell reports on Tuesday.
The company, which Wall Street once dismissed as the also-ran
of the PC business, has engineered a fairly slow but steady
comeback as it expands its corporate business. Hewlett-Packard,
meanwhile, has cut its sales target in both of the last two
quarters, On Thursday, it is likely to focus on its service
business and the tepid performance of its TouchPad tablet,
which it is already discounting after two months on store
shelves.