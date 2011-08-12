NEW YORK, August 12 Following is the view from editors in the Americas on major news in the week ahead:

Watch Reuters Insider's Week Ahead:

link.reuters.com/meq23s

* Nervous eyes on makets after dive for abyss

* U.S. housing sector headlines economic data

* U.S. VP Biden visits China

* Fed presidents speak after divided decison on rates

PULLING OUT OF A DIVE?

Markets will try to pull back from the abyss but need help from European policymakers and U.S. economic data. Just when investors were over the U.S. ratings downgrade and the disappointing budget deal, fears of a European financial collapse knocked Wall Street to its knees as the week came to a close. Optimists have one thing going for them: Markets have factored in Armageddon, and anything short of that argues for rising stocks and venturing out of the safety of U.S. Treasuries and the Swiss franc. Unfortunately, housing and manufacturing data must cooperate, though the former has been a constant disappointment and the latter a new area of economic anxiety.

SPOTLIGHT ON U.S. HOUSING SECTOR

After a wild week of market swings that left consumers deeply gloomy, but still willing to spend, investors get a chance to assess this week how the battered housing sector is weathering the storm. On Monday, the National Association of Homebuilders reports how its members are feeling about business. That is followed on Tuesday by the government's measure of housing starts in July, which may offer insight into whether a depressing overhang of unsold homes is shrinking. Finally on Thursday, the National Association of Realtors says how sales of existing homes went in July, along with information about price trends. Also on tap: measures of July wholesale prices (Wednesday) and consumer prices (Thursday). Both are likely to confirm a relatively tame inflation outlook. Also on Tuesday, the Federal Reserve gives its report on July industrial production, of interest because it points to whether output is holding up in an uncertain environment and whether plants are getting any closer to a high enough capacity use rate to allow them to start hiking prices.

AMERICAN VICE PRESIDENT VISITS CHINA

U.S. relations with China, buffeted by the United States' sovereign debt downgrade and mutual military suspicions, will be in the spotlight when Vice President Joseph Biden begins a three-nation Asia tour on Tuesday. His travels also take him to Japan and Mongolia. Biden's meetings in China will be the highest-level Sino-American exchange since Chinese President Hu Jintao visited the White House in January. The U.S. vice president will be trying to take the measure of a new generation of Chinese leaders, particularly Xi Jinping, who has been tapped to replace Hu as party secretary and eventually as president. Also on the agenda: China's U.S. bond holdings, human rights and Washington's pleas that Beijing join in a detailed dialogue about military strategy and doctrine.

FED PRESIDENTS WEIGH IN ON ECONOMY

Regional Federal Reserve Bank presidents will get a chance to air their views on the economy following the central bank's unprecedented -- and divided -- decision this week to promise to keep rates near zero until at least mid-2013. Dennis Lockhart of the Atlanta Fed, often seen as a bellwether centrist of Fed sentiment, will kick things off with a speech in Alabama on Monday. Richard Fisher, one of the three dissenters, will speak on Wednesday. In addition, New York Fed President William Dudley and Cleveland Fed President Sandra Pianalto will take the podium as the week draws to a close. Fed officials pondering additional monetary easing in the face of a weak economy will also keep an eye on the key inflation readings due out this week.

WAL-MART, HOME IMPROVEMENT CHAINS REPORT

Retail earnings will come fast and furious, led by Wal-Mart on Tuesday. Companies are being watched more for comments on expectations for consumer spending that may or may not be able to jump-start the economy heading into the all-important holiday selling season. Wal-Mart is still trying to increase sales at U.S. stores after two years of declines on a same-store basis. Results from home improvement chains Lowe's on Monday and Home Depot, also on Tuesday, will show whether falling home values and concerns about the economy have persuaded budget-conscious consumers to put off plans to renovate homes and buy expensive goods such as appliances.

TECH SPENDING IN FOCUS

Dell and HP, the two giants of the PC world, provide a snapshot of technology spending by business and consumers and offer their views on how they expect that spending to hold up as economies sputter around the world. Dell reports on Tuesday. The company, which Wall Street once dismissed as the also-ran of the PC business, has engineered a fairly slow but steady comeback as it expands its corporate business. Hewlett-Packard, meanwhile, has cut its sales target in both of the last two quarters, On Thursday, it is likely to focus on its service business and the tepid performance of its TouchPad tablet, which it is already discounting after two months on store shelves.