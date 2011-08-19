NEW YORK Aug 19 Following is the view from editors in the Americas on the major stories in the week ahead:

Here are the highlights:

* Fed's Bernanke speech at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Friday

* U.S. Q2 GDP seen revised down to 1.1 pct from 1.3 pct

* Congressional Budget Office forecast on U.S. budget deficit

* Crops inspected in Midwest, look for Friday update on yield

MARKETS

Markets, having survived another tumultuous week, look now to Jackson Hole and Ben Bernanke's address, marking a year since his speech that kicked off a months-long stocks rally that has now fizzled. Bond yields could dip more if additional stresses appear in the financial system, particularly from Europe, and the dollar could continue to fall against the yen as investors do not believe Japanese authorities will be aggressive with intervention. Money markets suggest growing unease about European banking problems but aren't yet at points that suggest outright panic. Events will still determine direction and markets will move in sudden bursts.

FED

Central bankers, top economists and academics head for Wyoming's Grand Teton mountains for the annual gathering at Jackson Hole from Thursday through Saturday. The setting is tranquil, the background for this year's session is not -- Europe is in debt-driven turmoil, the U.S. recovery at greater risk of stalling and world markets are gyrating wildly. Intense interest is focused on Friday's keynote address by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke though odds are that he is not about to signal a big new initiative. The counsel more likely will be to remain patient, don't panic and the Fed stands ready if needed -- less than a soothing prescription for a global economy seemingly settling into malaise.

U.S. ECONOMY

New data reports could show a mild acceleration of growth in at the first part of the third quarter, even as risks to the economy increased significantly. New home sales for July due out on Tuesday likely held around a 310,000-unit annual rate, checked by stiff competition from previously owned homes, which are selling well below their cost of construction. Durable goods orders on Wednesday probably rose 2.0 percent in July, reversing the prior month's 1.9 percent -- reflecting strong motor vehicle sales and orders received by Boeing. However, orders excluding transportation probably slipped 0.5 percent. A gauge of business spending also likely fell 1.1 percent, consistent with weakness in regional manufacturing surveys. But new applications for state unemployment benefits on Thursday likely fell in the latest week, a clear sign that the economy is not in recession. Claims are expected to have dropped 3,000 to 405,000. Friday's updated read of second-quarter GDP however is likely to be lowered to a 1.1 percent annual pace from 1.3 percent because of less inventory accumulation and weaker trade date than previously estimated.

U.S. BUDGET DEFICIT

The non-partisan Congressional Budget Office releases its outlook for the economy on Wednesday and will give predictions for economic growth and the U.S. deficit. Its report could put more pressure on the White House and Congress to do more to create jobs and tackle the budget deficit. There may also be more details on when the congressional "super committee" will start its work of working through a combination of spending cuts and tax increases to find at least $1.2 trillion in additional savings over the next decade.

COMPANY NEWS

The heat is on new Medtronic CEO Omar Ishrak, who is expected to offer a glimpse of his plan to breathe new life into the world's largest independent medical device maker when the company releases Q1 results on Tuesday. Signet Jewelers Ltd on Thursday and its more upscale rival Tiffany & Co on Friday are set to report higher quarterly sales and profit. Costs and expansion into emerging markets should be key issues when H.J. Heinz reports quarterly earnings on Tuesday. Food companies like Heinz have been trying to raise prices to offset rising ingredient costs. The question is whether consumers are willing to pay more. Sanderson Farms and Hormel Foods release results on Thursday.

CANADA

Canadian bank earnings are in the spotlight, with results from Bank of Montreal on Tuesday and Royal Bank of Canada on Friday. Both are expected to be strong, reflecting the prime position of Canadian banks in the world financial system. Elsewhere, deputy central bank governors Jean Boivin and Tiff Macklem may offer more insight into the Canadian and world economy after Governor Mark Carney said on Friday that he did not expect a world recession, although Canada's economy might contract slightly in the second quarter before growth resumes at a faster pace in the second half.

BRAZIL

President Dilma Rousseff is scrambling to hold off a rebellion inside the ruling coalition in Congress and her cabinet is in disarray following the resignation of a fourth minister since she took office in January. Rousseff will try to calm anger inside the PMDB party and other coalition allies over Rousseff's push to cut costs, reduce political favors and root out corruption in ministries. There is a lot at stake as the coalition partners can block Rousseff's attempt to control spending and pass tax reforms.

PERU

President Ollanta Humala to announce details of his 2012 budget proposal. It will give a good idea of the spending priorities of a left-wing leader who has moved toward the political center since winning the election but is under pressure from supporters to boost spending on social programs. His government could also reach a deal with mining companies on setting rates for new royalties payments.

MEXICO

Central bank has a monetary policy decision on Friday, and is expected to keep its benchmark rate steady at 4.5 percent. The recent weakening in the economic outlook has prompted markets and analysts to rein in bets on a rate hike next year, with some even seeing a cut as more likely.

COMMODITIES

Hedge fund executives will join farmers and other grain industry folk in the annual ritual of inspecting the corn and soybean crops in the Midwest next week. These so-called crops scouts are expected to find a wide differences in yields. Heavy spring rains in the east and flooding in the west delayed seeding there, while some areas in between were spared the vagaries of weather and may produce a solid crop. Traders at the Chicago Board of Trade will watch daily updates closely from the field, climaxing with the forecast of yield and production on Friday.