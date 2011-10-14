NEW YORK Oct 14 Following is the view from
editors in the Americas on major news in the week ahead:
* Apple, Goldman Sachs, General Electric report earnings
* Shareholder discontent at News Corp annual meeting
* Research in Motion attempts to bounce back from
BlackBerry debacle
* Argentine President Cristina Fernandez seen cruising to
second term
TECH EARNINGS
The earnings season hits top speed on Tuesday when Apple
reports. But the world's biggest technology company still must
reassure investors worried about the company after the death of
visionary co-founder Steve Jobs. The same day, the market will
be looking at Intel's results for signs of desktop and laptop
computer cannibalization from the growth of tablets, as well as
at Yahoo, which just ousted its CEO. Other top company reports
include IBM on Monday, Microsoft and AT&T on Thursday, and
Verizon on Friday.
FINANCE INDUSTRY RESULTS
Bank of America, the largest U.S. bank by assets, reports
on Tuesday and is expected to post a profit, but analysts and
investors are still cautious about its earnings prospects.
Citigroup, reporting on Monday, is also expected to post a
third quarter profit but analysts have cut their estimates in
recent weeks given a weak trading environment and European debt
worries. A profit is also seen at Wells Fargo as it continues
to consolidate gains from the takeover of Wachovia in 2008. As
for investment banks, Goldman Sachs reports on Tuesday, while
on Wednesday, Morgan Stanley is expected to turn in a set of
bleak results. BlackRock, the world's largest money manager,
reports on Wednesday.
BERNANKE, ENTIRE FED SYSTEM IN SPOTLIGHT
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke could offer a defense of the U.S.
central bank's unconventional policy in a speech at the Boston
Fed on Tuesday. His topic: "The Effects of the Great Recession
on Central Bank Doctrine and Practice." The Fed's aggressive
easing of monetary policy has drawn an unusual number of
critics both here and abroad. Given the heightened political
scrutiny, a congressionally mandated report from the General
Accountability Office on the Fed's governance and structure
could also garner attention. The week will also see speeches
from regional Fed banks presidents James Bullard, Sandra
Pianalto and Narayana Kocherlakota.
HOUSING ON THE ROCKS, BUT OTHERWISE ECONOMY IMPROVING
A slew of housing data will likely show a recovery
continues to elude the sector, but other economic signals
should provide some hopeful signs. Industrial output likely
gained 0.2 percent in September, underscoring the manufacturing
sector's resilience, even though some regional factory reports
are expected to show lingering weakness. Wholesale prices are
expected to have risen in September after being flat the prior
month, but the rise in consumer prices likely moderated
somewhat. The CPI is expected to have increased 0.3 percent, a
touch softer than in August; the core index is seen up just 0.2
percent, the same as in August.
MARKETS
Markets continue to ride higher as investors use the
appearance of progress in Europe and some early strong earnings
as a reason to push the euro and the S&P 500 to the top of
recent ranges. Next week's spate of earnings will be watched to
see if institutional support materializes to make this
something more than a rally in a range. Bond markets have
generally been reacting to investors shifting to riskier assets
and paring fixed-income holdings; they're only likely to find
support if rallies in stocks and commodities falter.
COCA-COLA, MCDONALD'S RESULTS
Coca-Cola, the world's largest soft-drink maker, reports
quarterly results on Tuesday, and analysts will be looking for
evidence of a sustained turnaround in North America, as well as
continued strength in emerging markets around the globe.
McDonald's ability to cover still-rising food costs and the
fast-food chain's performance in China will be in focus when it
reports on Friday.
OTHER CORPORATE EARNINGS
In manufacturing, General Electric, the largest U.S.
conglomerate, is expected to report profit growth on Friday,
despite a 3 percent dip in sales. GE has been counting on
strong demand outside the U.S. to offset a weak economy at
home. Among drug makers, Johnson & Johnson is expected to
report relatively flat third quarter earnings on Tuesday.
Elsewhere, UnitedHealth kicks off third-quarter earnings season
for U.S. health insurers on Tuesday, and investors hope the
bellwether's results can put the industry's shares back on
track.
NEWS CORP ANNUAL MEETING
Fireworks can be expected from Friday's normally staid
meeting as the News of the World scandal shows no signs of
going away. Key will be how Rupert and James Murdoch, Chase
Carey and other directors fare in their bids for reelection to
the board. There may also be an update on how the company's
internal investigation into the scandal is coming along.
RIM ATTEMPTS TO BOUNCE BACK, CANADIAN FIRMS REPORT RESULTS
Less than a week after a damaging output that blanked out
half Research In Motion's seven million BlackBerries, the
Canadian company holds a three-day developer conference in San
Francisco from Tuesday, where it is expected to unveil upgraded
software for its poorly received PlayBook tablet computer.
Later in the week we have the first big corporate results from
Canadian firms, including gas producer Encana and contract
driller Precision Drilling. Shares of both have slumped on weak
natural gas prices and fears of prolonged economic weakness.
Royal Bank of Canada, Canada's largest bank, holds an
investment day on Friday that will discuss its performance and
future plans. Inflation data for September, also due on Friday,
will offer more evidence about whether the Bank of Canada has
any price pressures to worry about.
U.S. 2012 ELECTION
The main event in the battle for the Republican nomination
to run against President Barack Obama will be a debate among
the contenders in Las Vegas on Tuesday evening. Former
Massachusetts governor Mitt Romney remains the favorite in the
race, despite a challenge in opinion polls from former pizza
company executive and talk-show host Herman Cain, a staunch
conservative who has impressed in earlier debates. Texas
Governor Rick Perry will be looking to regain his earlier
strong showing, dented by his weak performances in the debates
so far.
ARGENTINA ELECTION
President Cristina Fernandez appears to be cruising toward
a second term ahead of Argentina's presidential election on
Sunday, Oct 23. Fernandez was unpopular earlier in her
four-year term but strong economic growth has been a major
boost and her response to the death last year of her husband
and predecessor, Nestor Kirchner, also won her support. She has
a huge lead over other candidates in opinion polls and is
expected to take a first round victory without needing to go
into a run-off.
BRAZIL INTEREST RATES
Brazil's central bank is expected to cut interest rates
further on Wednesday after shocking markets in August when it
responded to the worsening global economy by lowering borrowing
costs. Economists broadly expect the central bank to cut the
rate to 11.5 percent from 12 percent. Some predict it could be
even more aggressive. The bank's August cut of 50 basis points
worried some investors who feel it may be moving too fast,
especially as inflation is above 7 percent. A day after the
central bank's decision, the mid-month reading of Brazil's
closely watched IPCA inflation index is due.