NEW YORK Oct 14 Following is the view from editors in the Americas on major news in the week ahead:

* Apple, Goldman Sachs, General Electric report earnings

* Shareholder discontent at News Corp annual meeting

* Research in Motion attempts to bounce back from BlackBerry debacle

* Argentine President Cristina Fernandez seen cruising to second term

For Insider TV show on week ahead, click here:

link.reuters.com/xev44s

TECH EARNINGS

The earnings season hits top speed on Tuesday when Apple reports. But the world's biggest technology company still must reassure investors worried about the company after the death of visionary co-founder Steve Jobs. The same day, the market will be looking at Intel's results for signs of desktop and laptop computer cannibalization from the growth of tablets, as well as at Yahoo, which just ousted its CEO. Other top company reports include IBM on Monday, Microsoft and AT&T on Thursday, and Verizon on Friday.

FINANCE INDUSTRY RESULTS

Bank of America, the largest U.S. bank by assets, reports on Tuesday and is expected to post a profit, but analysts and investors are still cautious about its earnings prospects. Citigroup, reporting on Monday, is also expected to post a third quarter profit but analysts have cut their estimates in recent weeks given a weak trading environment and European debt worries. A profit is also seen at Wells Fargo as it continues to consolidate gains from the takeover of Wachovia in 2008. As for investment banks, Goldman Sachs reports on Tuesday, while on Wednesday, Morgan Stanley is expected to turn in a set of bleak results. BlackRock, the world's largest money manager, reports on Wednesday.

BERNANKE, ENTIRE FED SYSTEM IN SPOTLIGHT

Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke could offer a defense of the U.S. central bank's unconventional policy in a speech at the Boston Fed on Tuesday. His topic: "The Effects of the Great Recession on Central Bank Doctrine and Practice." The Fed's aggressive easing of monetary policy has drawn an unusual number of critics both here and abroad. Given the heightened political scrutiny, a congressionally mandated report from the General Accountability Office on the Fed's governance and structure could also garner attention. The week will also see speeches from regional Fed banks presidents James Bullard, Sandra Pianalto and Narayana Kocherlakota.

HOUSING ON THE ROCKS, BUT OTHERWISE ECONOMY IMPROVING

A slew of housing data will likely show a recovery continues to elude the sector, but other economic signals should provide some hopeful signs. Industrial output likely gained 0.2 percent in September, underscoring the manufacturing sector's resilience, even though some regional factory reports are expected to show lingering weakness. Wholesale prices are expected to have risen in September after being flat the prior month, but the rise in consumer prices likely moderated somewhat. The CPI is expected to have increased 0.3 percent, a touch softer than in August; the core index is seen up just 0.2 percent, the same as in August.

MARKETS

Markets continue to ride higher as investors use the appearance of progress in Europe and some early strong earnings as a reason to push the euro and the S&P 500 to the top of recent ranges. Next week's spate of earnings will be watched to see if institutional support materializes to make this something more than a rally in a range. Bond markets have generally been reacting to investors shifting to riskier assets and paring fixed-income holdings; they're only likely to find support if rallies in stocks and commodities falter.

COCA-COLA, MCDONALD'S RESULTS

Coca-Cola, the world's largest soft-drink maker, reports quarterly results on Tuesday, and analysts will be looking for evidence of a sustained turnaround in North America, as well as continued strength in emerging markets around the globe. McDonald's ability to cover still-rising food costs and the fast-food chain's performance in China will be in focus when it reports on Friday.

OTHER CORPORATE EARNINGS

In manufacturing, General Electric, the largest U.S. conglomerate, is expected to report profit growth on Friday, despite a 3 percent dip in sales. GE has been counting on strong demand outside the U.S. to offset a weak economy at home. Among drug makers, Johnson & Johnson is expected to report relatively flat third quarter earnings on Tuesday. Elsewhere, UnitedHealth kicks off third-quarter earnings season for U.S. health insurers on Tuesday, and investors hope the bellwether's results can put the industry's shares back on track.

NEWS CORP ANNUAL MEETING

Fireworks can be expected from Friday's normally staid meeting as the News of the World scandal shows no signs of going away. Key will be how Rupert and James Murdoch, Chase Carey and other directors fare in their bids for reelection to the board. There may also be an update on how the company's internal investigation into the scandal is coming along.

RIM ATTEMPTS TO BOUNCE BACK, CANADIAN FIRMS REPORT RESULTS

Less than a week after a damaging output that blanked out half Research In Motion's seven million BlackBerries, the Canadian company holds a three-day developer conference in San Francisco from Tuesday, where it is expected to unveil upgraded software for its poorly received PlayBook tablet computer. Later in the week we have the first big corporate results from Canadian firms, including gas producer Encana and contract driller Precision Drilling. Shares of both have slumped on weak natural gas prices and fears of prolonged economic weakness. Royal Bank of Canada, Canada's largest bank, holds an investment day on Friday that will discuss its performance and future plans. Inflation data for September, also due on Friday, will offer more evidence about whether the Bank of Canada has any price pressures to worry about.

U.S. 2012 ELECTION

The main event in the battle for the Republican nomination to run against President Barack Obama will be a debate among the contenders in Las Vegas on Tuesday evening. Former Massachusetts governor Mitt Romney remains the favorite in the race, despite a challenge in opinion polls from former pizza company executive and talk-show host Herman Cain, a staunch conservative who has impressed in earlier debates. Texas Governor Rick Perry will be looking to regain his earlier strong showing, dented by his weak performances in the debates so far.

ARGENTINA ELECTION

President Cristina Fernandez appears to be cruising toward a second term ahead of Argentina's presidential election on Sunday, Oct 23. Fernandez was unpopular earlier in her four-year term but strong economic growth has been a major boost and her response to the death last year of her husband and predecessor, Nestor Kirchner, also won her support. She has a huge lead over other candidates in opinion polls and is expected to take a first round victory without needing to go into a run-off.

BRAZIL INTEREST RATES

Brazil's central bank is expected to cut interest rates further on Wednesday after shocking markets in August when it responded to the worsening global economy by lowering borrowing costs. Economists broadly expect the central bank to cut the rate to 11.5 percent from 12 percent. Some predict it could be even more aggressive. The bank's August cut of 50 basis points worried some investors who feel it may be moving too fast, especially as inflation is above 7 percent. A day after the central bank's decision, the mid-month reading of Brazil's closely watched IPCA inflation index is due.