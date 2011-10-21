NEW YORK Oct 21 Following is the view from editors in the Americas on major news in the week ahead:

* Euro zone crisis focus for U.S. markets

* GDP, durable goods ordeers seen positive

* Big earnings week: Ford, Caterpillar, Boeing, others

* Argentina's Fernandez expected to win re-election

U.S. MARKETS FOCUS ON EUROPE

Financial markets will remain transfixed by the extended European crisis summit even as earnings reports roll on. The run-up in stocks and the euro makes them susceptible to setbacks should the European Union fail to come up with a plan to stem the euro zone debt crisis. Caterpillar, Exxon and Procter & Gamble are among the notable names reporting but are unlikely to claim the spotlight long given the magnitude of Europe's problems. The foreign exchange market will be doubly alert for intervention by Japan after the dollar struck a record low against the yen on Friday.

FADING RECESSION FEARS

The U.S. economy likely grew at about a 2.5 percent annual rate in the third quarter, a far cry from the doomsday performance many feared just a few short weeks ago. The government issues its first look at third-quarter GDP on Thursday and it is expected to show an acceleration in consumer spending and strong demand from businesses for equipment and software. Another report due on Wednesday is expected to show an improvement in demand for big-ticket manufactured goods, which could further ease recession fears. Weaker aircraft sales are seen sending total durable goods orders down 0.5 percent, but non-transportation orders are expected to rise 0.4 percent, turning around after August's slight decline. The report could also show "a decent pop" in business investment in core capital goods, said Bank of America Merrill Lynch, giving the economy further momentum going into the fourth quarter.

CATERPILLAR, UPS, 3M REPORT EARNINGS

The heaviest week of earnings finds top companies from every industry detailing financial progress and laying out goals for the end of the year. On Monday, Caterpillar headlines results from the manufacturing sector. The world's largest heavy machinery manufacturer is expected to post a 27 percent increase in operating profit, but the market will also look for a read on the health of CAT's end users in the United States and an indication of how markets are behaving in the emerging economies where CAT is looking to grow. On Tuesday, 3M reports. Wall Street expects modest earnings growth despite lingering concerns about optical film sales. UPS also reports on Tuesday. Higher pricing, particularly for domestic package deliveries, is likely to boost third-quarter profits, overshadowing volume curbed by a tepid economy. Analysts will be watching for the impact of slower Asia flows on international volume.

CAMPAIGN 2012: OBAMA IN THE WEST, PERRY IN THE SOUTH

President Barack Obama makes a three-day trip to Colorado, Nevada and California beginning Monday to push his plans to create jobs and rally early support and cash for his 2012 re-election bid. He is expected to try to reinvigorate his backing among the region's big Hispanic population, which has been unsettled by tough language on immigration by the president's Republican opponents. Texas Governor Rick Perry, trying to revive his faltering campaign to win the Republican nomination, sets out his economic proposals on Tuesday in South Carolina.

FORD, CHRYSLER POST RESULTS

Ford, expected to report on Wednesday, signaled earlier this year that it saw weaker earnings in the second half, and things have not improved since then, with U.S. unemployment staying high, the European debt crisis showing few signs of abating and demand for cars slowing in China. Chrysler, majority owned by Fiat, reports third-quarter earnings on Friday. The smallest U.S. automaker is still struggling to gain traction in the U.S. and European auto markets and is under pressure to keep its costs down -- the reason it pushed so hard for a concessionary contract from the United Auto Workers union. Chrysler workers are expected to ratify the contract in coming days, which will allow the UAW to turn its attention to organizing the U.S. plants of foreign automakers.

FERNANDEZ SEEN WINNING SECOND TERM

President Cristina Fernandez is cruising toward a second term, looking certain to win a landslide victory in Sunday's election. In her second term, she plans to "deepen" the unorthodox economic model that has upset the farming industry and investors but has brought strong growth. But with inflation and government spending running too high and the world economy slowing, Fernandez may be forced to follow more cautious policies.

BANK OF CANADA RATE DECISION, NEWS CONFERENCE

Canada's central bank is widely expected to keep interest rates on hold at its policy announcement on Tuesday, with a statement highlighting external risks including the European debt crisis and the sluggish U.S. economy. Further detail will be included in the Bank of Canada's quarterly Monetary Policy Report and Governor Mark Carney's news conference on Wednesday. Carney will have to navigate concerns about external risks to the domestic economy, as well as data on Friday that showed inflation was stronger than expected last month and above the central bank's target.