NEW YORK Oct 21 Following is the view from
editors in the Americas on major news in the week ahead:
* Euro zone crisis focus for U.S. markets
* GDP, durable goods ordeers seen positive
* Big earnings week: Ford, Caterpillar, Boeing, others
* Argentina's Fernandez expected to win re-election
U.S. MARKETS FOCUS ON EUROPE
Financial markets will remain transfixed by the extended
European crisis summit even as earnings reports roll on. The
run-up in stocks and the euro makes them susceptible to
setbacks should the European Union fail to come up with a plan
to stem the euro zone debt crisis. Caterpillar, Exxon and
Procter & Gamble are among the notable names reporting but are
unlikely to claim the spotlight long given the magnitude of
Europe's problems. The foreign exchange market will be doubly
alert for intervention by Japan after the dollar struck a
record low against the yen on Friday.
FADING RECESSION FEARS
The U.S. economy likely grew at about a 2.5 percent annual
rate in the third quarter, a far cry from the doomsday
performance many feared just a few short weeks ago. The
government issues its first look at third-quarter GDP on
Thursday and it is expected to show an acceleration in consumer
spending and strong demand from businesses for equipment and
software. Another report due on Wednesday is expected to show
an improvement in demand for big-ticket manufactured goods,
which could further ease recession fears. Weaker aircraft sales
are seen sending total durable goods orders down 0.5 percent,
but non-transportation orders are expected to rise 0.4 percent,
turning around after August's slight decline. The report could
also show "a decent pop" in business investment in core capital
goods, said Bank of America Merrill Lynch, giving the economy
further momentum going into the fourth quarter.
CATERPILLAR, UPS, 3M REPORT EARNINGS
The heaviest week of earnings finds top companies from
every industry detailing financial progress and laying out
goals for the end of the year. On Monday, Caterpillar headlines
results from the manufacturing sector. The world's largest
heavy machinery manufacturer is expected to post a 27 percent
increase in operating profit, but the market will also look for
a read on the health of CAT's end users in the United States
and an indication of how markets are behaving in the emerging
economies where CAT is looking to grow. On Tuesday, 3M reports.
Wall Street expects modest earnings growth despite lingering
concerns about optical film sales. UPS also reports on
Tuesday. Higher pricing, particularly for domestic package
deliveries, is likely to boost third-quarter profits,
overshadowing volume curbed by a tepid economy. Analysts will
be watching for the impact of slower Asia flows on
international volume.
CAMPAIGN 2012: OBAMA IN THE WEST, PERRY IN THE SOUTH
President Barack Obama makes a three-day trip to Colorado,
Nevada and California beginning Monday to push his plans to
create jobs and rally early support and cash for his 2012
re-election bid. He is expected to try to reinvigorate his
backing among the region's big Hispanic population, which has
been unsettled by tough language on immigration by the
president's Republican opponents. Texas Governor Rick Perry,
trying to revive his faltering campaign to win the Republican
nomination, sets out his economic proposals on Tuesday in South
Carolina.
FORD, CHRYSLER POST RESULTS
Ford, expected to report on Wednesday, signaled earlier
this year that it saw weaker earnings in the second half, and
things have not improved since then, with U.S. unemployment
staying high, the European debt crisis showing few signs of
abating and demand for cars slowing in China. Chrysler,
majority owned by Fiat, reports third-quarter earnings on
Friday. The smallest U.S. automaker is still struggling to gain
traction in the U.S. and European auto markets and is under
pressure to keep its costs down -- the reason it pushed so hard
for a concessionary contract from the United Auto Workers
union. Chrysler workers are expected to ratify the contract in
coming days, which will allow the UAW to turn its attention to
organizing the U.S. plants of foreign automakers.
FERNANDEZ SEEN WINNING SECOND TERM
President Cristina Fernandez is cruising toward a second
term, looking certain to win a landslide victory in Sunday's
election. In her second term, she plans to "deepen" the
unorthodox economic model that has upset the farming industry
and investors but has brought strong growth. But with inflation
and government spending running too high and the world economy
slowing, Fernandez may be forced to follow more cautious
policies.
BANK OF CANADA RATE DECISION, NEWS CONFERENCE
Canada's central bank is widely expected to keep interest
rates on hold at its policy announcement on Tuesday, with a
statement highlighting external risks including the European
debt crisis and the sluggish U.S. economy. Further detail will
be included in the Bank of Canada's quarterly Monetary Policy
Report and Governor Mark Carney's news conference on Wednesday.
Carney will have to navigate concerns about external risks to
the domestic economy, as well as data on Friday that showed
inflation was stronger than expected last month and above the
central bank's target.