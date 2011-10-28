NEW YORK Oct 28 Following is the view from editors in the Americas on major news in the week ahead:

* U.S. seen adding mere 95,000 jobs in October

* Kraft, News Corp, Starbucks report earnings

* Bernanke to hold post-FOMC meeting news conference

* Former Cold War fighters set to win elections in Central America

LONG SLOG SEEN FOR U.S. JOBS MARKET

While fears are receding that a renewed U.S. recession is imminent, payroll data on Friday will underscore the long slog ahead for the labor market. Companies and government offices likely added just 95,000 workers to their payrolls in October, slightly less than during the previous month. The reading might not be enough to keep up with population growth, much less bring down the unemployment rate, which is seen stuck at 9.1 percent. The ISM indexes of factory and service activity, due on Tuesday and Thursday respectively, are both seen improving modestly.

FED HOLDING STEADY, MULLING THE FUTURE

The Federal Reserve may offer hints after a Nov 1-2 meeting on how close it is to expanding asset purchases - perhaps even returning to the mortgage-backed securities market - to help revive the economy. It would be a big surprise if the Fed announced such a move in its post-meeting statement, but Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke could lay the groundwork at a news conference later on Wednesday. Bernanke could also provide some insight into where deliberations stand on explicitly linking Fed policy to unemployment or inflation levels. Quarterly Fed forecasts may reflect lowered expectations for growth, job creation and inflation for next year, which could fuel expectations of further easing down the road.

MARKETS

Next week will test investors' willingness to leave Europe's debt crisis in the past. It might not be easy after a poor Italian bond auction renewed some euro zone jitters on Friday, but a Fed meeting, payrolls report and the continuation of earnings season should prove compelling reading. Markets have been speculating on further Fed stimulus at some point. Any hints to that effect would certainly weigh on the dollar and might boost stocks. Treasuries will remain hostage to swings in investor sentiment over the viability of Europe's rescue plan, much of which remains on the drawing board.

EARNINGS SEASON CONTINUES

The earnings season marches on, led by top food and beverage companies. Kraft reports on Wednesday and, unless there's a major shock in the numbers, the focus will be on the blueprint that North America's biggest packaged food company details for its plan to split in two by spinning off its grocery business. Sara Lee, which is also in the process of splitting into two companies, will report earnings the next day, as will Kellogg and Starbucks. Elsewhere, Allstate, the largest publicly traded U.S. home and auto insurer, reports on Monday with most analysts expecting it to be barely profitable on the effects of Hurricane Irene. In pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, the world's biggest drugmaker, is expected to report slightly higher earnings Tuesday on strong sales of prescription medicines.

GROUPON IPO PRICES

The hotly anticipated IPO of discount coupon company Groupon finally prices on Thursday, and with all the bad publicity and questions about its long-term financial health there's a chance the price range could be cut. Groupon has said it plans to raise as much as $540 million in the IPO, less than previously planned, as it grapples with a weak equities market, executive departures and questions about its accounting and business model.

AUTO SALES/SAME STORE SALES

The U.S. auto industry will report sales for October on Tuesday. The impact of the Japan earthquake in March is largely in the rearview mirror, so the question now is whether the constant drumbeat about the European debt crisis and shaky U.S. economy led to lower-than-expected sales. Separately, about two dozen companies report monthly retail sales for October on Thursday. The focus is likely to be how well retailers like J.C. Penney and Abercrombie & Fitch have set themselves up for the holiday season.

NEWS CORP EARNINGS

News Corp reports its quarterly results on Wednesday, but numbers are sure to take a backseat, though most on Wall Street are expecting another solid quarter. The ongoing fallout from the phone hacking scandal has escalated to the point where investors will be keen to hear more clarity from Chief Executive Rupert Murdoch on the structure of its board following an unconvincing and unprecedented low share of the vote by non-Murdoch shareholders for most directors. In particular the spotlight will be on son James, who got fewest votes and will be a week away from returning to the UK for another Parliamentary probe. Elsewhere in media, Comcast Corp and Time Warner report on Wednesday.

CANADA

In Canada the week sees two appearances at parliamentary committees by Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney, one on Tuesday morning, the other on Wednesday evening. He will expand on comments from the central bank's monetary policy report last week, where the bank downgraded economic growth forecasts sharply and warned of risks to Canada's economy from weakness in Europe and in the United States. The bank sets policy with an aim of keeping inflation in a tight range around 2 percent - inflation figures for October are due on Friday. Other economic indicators include August GDP and figures for raw materials and producer prices, all due on Monday. We expect results from companies including Suncor, Magna and TransCanada, which is seeking to build the big Keystone pipeline to U.S. markets.

ELECTIONS IN CENTRAL AMERICA

Elections in Nicaragua and Guatemala will be held on Nov 6, with both expected to be won by former Cold War fighters. Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega - who led the 1979 revolution that brought the Sandinistas to power, was voted out of power in 1990 and then bounced back in 2006 - looks certain to win easy re-election. In Guatemala, retired general Otto Perez, who commanded troops at height of brutal civil war, is leading polls on promises of a full assault on violent crime that has surged since the end of its civil war in 1996.