NEW YORK Oct 28 Following is the view from
editors in the Americas on major news in the week ahead:
* U.S. seen adding mere 95,000 jobs in October
* Kraft, News Corp, Starbucks report earnings
* Bernanke to hold post-FOMC meeting news conference
* Former Cold War fighters set to win elections in Central
America
LONG SLOG SEEN FOR U.S. JOBS MARKET
While fears are receding that a renewed U.S. recession is
imminent, payroll data on Friday will underscore the long slog
ahead for the labor market. Companies and government offices
likely added just 95,000 workers to their payrolls in October,
slightly less than during the previous month. The reading might
not be enough to keep up with population growth, much less
bring down the unemployment rate, which is seen stuck at 9.1
percent. The ISM indexes of factory and service activity, due
on Tuesday and Thursday respectively, are both seen improving
modestly.
FED HOLDING STEADY, MULLING THE FUTURE
The Federal Reserve may offer hints after a Nov 1-2 meeting
on how close it is to expanding asset purchases - perhaps even
returning to the mortgage-backed securities market - to help
revive the economy. It would be a big surprise if the Fed
announced such a move in its post-meeting statement, but Fed
Chairman Ben Bernanke could lay the groundwork at a news
conference later on Wednesday. Bernanke could also provide some
insight into where deliberations stand on explicitly linking
Fed policy to unemployment or inflation levels. Quarterly Fed
forecasts may reflect lowered expectations for growth, job
creation and inflation for next year, which could fuel
expectations of further easing down the road.
MARKETS
Next week will test investors' willingness to leave
Europe's debt crisis in the past. It might not be easy after a
poor Italian bond auction renewed some euro zone jitters on
Friday, but a Fed meeting, payrolls report and the continuation
of earnings season should prove compelling reading. Markets
have been speculating on further Fed stimulus at some point.
Any hints to that effect would certainly weigh on the dollar
and might boost stocks. Treasuries will remain hostage to
swings in investor sentiment over the viability of Europe's
rescue plan, much of which remains on the drawing board.
EARNINGS SEASON CONTINUES
The earnings season marches on, led by top food and
beverage companies. Kraft reports on Wednesday and, unless
there's a major shock in the numbers, the focus will be on the
blueprint that North America's biggest packaged food company
details for its plan to split in two by spinning off its
grocery business. Sara Lee, which is also in the process of
splitting into two companies, will report earnings the next
day, as will Kellogg and Starbucks. Elsewhere, Allstate, the
largest publicly traded U.S. home and auto insurer, reports on
Monday with most analysts expecting it to be barely profitable
on the effects of Hurricane Irene. In pharmaceuticals, Pfizer,
the world's biggest drugmaker, is expected to report slightly
higher earnings Tuesday on strong sales of prescription
medicines.
GROUPON IPO PRICES
The hotly anticipated IPO of discount coupon company
Groupon finally prices on Thursday, and with all the bad
publicity and questions about its long-term financial health
there's a chance the price range could be cut. Groupon has said
it plans to raise as much as $540 million in the IPO, less than
previously planned, as it grapples with a weak equities market,
executive departures and questions about its accounting and
business model.
AUTO SALES/SAME STORE SALES
The U.S. auto industry will report sales for October on
Tuesday. The impact of the Japan earthquake in March is largely
in the rearview mirror, so the question now is whether the
constant drumbeat about the European debt crisis and shaky U.S.
economy led to lower-than-expected sales. Separately, about two
dozen companies report monthly retail sales for October on
Thursday. The focus is likely to be how well retailers like
J.C. Penney and Abercrombie & Fitch have set themselves up for
the holiday season.
NEWS CORP EARNINGS
News Corp reports its quarterly results on Wednesday, but
numbers are sure to take a backseat, though most on Wall Street
are expecting another solid quarter. The ongoing fallout from
the phone hacking scandal has escalated to the point where
investors will be keen to hear more clarity from Chief
Executive Rupert Murdoch on the structure of its board
following an unconvincing and unprecedented low share of the
vote by non-Murdoch shareholders for most directors. In
particular the spotlight will be on son James, who got fewest
votes and will be a week away from returning to the UK for
another Parliamentary probe. Elsewhere in media, Comcast Corp
and Time Warner report on Wednesday.
CANADA
In Canada the week sees two appearances at parliamentary
committees by Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney, one on
Tuesday morning, the other on Wednesday evening. He will expand
on comments from the central bank's monetary policy report last
week, where the bank downgraded economic growth forecasts
sharply and warned of risks to Canada's economy from weakness
in Europe and in the United States. The bank sets policy with
an aim of keeping inflation in a tight range around 2 percent -
inflation figures for October are due on Friday. Other economic
indicators include August GDP and figures for raw materials and
producer prices, all due on Monday. We expect results from
companies including Suncor, Magna and TransCanada, which is
seeking to build the big Keystone pipeline to U.S. markets.
ELECTIONS IN CENTRAL AMERICA
Elections in Nicaragua and Guatemala will be held on Nov 6,
with both expected to be won by former Cold War fighters.
Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega - who led the 1979
revolution that brought the Sandinistas to power, was voted out
of power in 1990 and then bounced back in 2006 - looks certain
to win easy re-election. In Guatemala, retired general Otto
Perez, who commanded troops at height of brutal civil war, is
leading polls on promises of a full assault on violent crime
that has surged since the end of its civil war in 1996.