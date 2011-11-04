NEW YORK Nov 4 Following is the view from
editors in the Americas on major news in the week ahead:
* Wall St. looks to earnings reports under euro zone cloud
* U.S. Republican presidential hopefuls meet to debate
* Latest Reuters/UMich data seen showing continued gloom
* Cisco, Disney, GM, Berskhire Hathaway report earnings
For Insider TV show on week ahead, click here:
link.reuters.com/keg84s
EURO ZONE CLOUD HANGS OVER WALL STREET
Wall Street must learn to live with a permanent cloud
hanging over Europe. Until this week, investors assumed the
euro zone could craft a single solution to its debt debacle.
After political chaos erupted around Greece's now-aborted plan
for a referendum on Europe's bailout, investors are concluding
the crisis could smolder on indefinitely. So Wall Street will
try to evaluate earnings reports from the retail sector and
bond investors will see if they can absorb $72 billion worth of
Treasury debt offerings while keeping in mind the pendulum of
sentiment over Europe will continue to swing between hope and
despair.
U.S. REPUBLICAN PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES DEBATE
Republicans competing to run against Democrat President
Barack Obama in the 2012 presidential election gather for a
debate at Oakland University near Detroit, Michigan on
Wednesday. There is heightened tension after reports emerged of
allegations of sexual harassment against one of the
front-runners, Herman Cain, when he served as head of the
National Restaurants Association. Cain has accused contender
Rick Perry, the Texas governor, of being behind the revelation.
Former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney is still favored to win
the nomination by many pundits.
CONSUMERS FEELING A BIT BETTER -- BUT ONLY A BIT
A survey of consumers due on Friday is likely to show
confidence improved a little in early November but not enough
to make up for a summer-long slump. The Thomson
Reuters/University of Michigan data will probably point to
still-muted consumer spending in coming months. International
trade data on Thursday is expected to show little change in the
trade deficit during September, although a surprise could mean
a revision in the third-quarter economic growth estimate. Data
on initial jobless claims, also due Thursday, is expected to
show companies are laying off too many people for the
unemployment rate to fall much over time.
CISCO POSTS RESULTS
Cisco, the maker of Internet networking gear, slashed its
long-term forecasts and is cutting thousands of jobs after a
review of its business. The focus on Wednesday when it reports
results will be on CEO John Chambers' views on the economy,
corporate spending and margin pressure from rivals.
BERNANKE - A MAN OF THE PEOPLE
The Federal Reserve has been thinking a lot about how best
to explain its monetary policy decisions recently, and its
chairman, Ben Bernanke, will have a chance to take his message
directly to the public. He speaks to soldiers in Texas on
Thursday, the state that's home to two of his most vocal
critics: Republican presidential hopefuls Ron Paul and Rick
Perry. He's unlikely to give fresh policy signals. Just this
week, he fleshed out his thinking at a news conference and
Friday's jobs report likely didn't change that. Eight other Fed
officials also hit the speaking circuit, representing a full
spectrum of views.
DISNEY REPORTS EARNINGS
Disney's dominant ESPN cable sports network likely will
emerge as the star of the media giant's quarterly results, due
on Thursday. Investors will look closely at advertising revenue
at ESPN and the company's other media networks, as well as for
any signs the sluggish economy may be hitting attendance and
spending at Disney theme parks. Much of the chatter about the
company these days is about who might replace Bob Iger, who
will step down as CEO in March 2015.
GM RELEASES EARNINGS
General Motors, the top U.S. automaker, reports for the
third quarter on Wednesday. A comparison with the previous
period is tricky because the new GM launched its IPO in the
fourth quarter of 2010. A major focus for analysts and
investors will be GM's plans for its pension shortfall. The
plan is underfunded by an estimated $20 billion or more. During
contract talks with the United Auto Workers union, GM won an
agreement to talk to the union about pension buyouts that might
reduce its unfunded obligation.
REPORT ON IRAN'S NUCLEAR PROGRAM
The international Atomic Energy Agency in Vienna releases a
keenly awaited report, probably on Wednesday, on Iran's nuclear
program that Western diplomats say is expected to include
evidence of research and other activities which make little
sense if they are not related to weapons development. They
expect the document will strengthen suspicions that Tehran is
seeking to develop a capability to make atomic bombs but stop
short of explicitly saying that it is doing so. The report may
encourage speculation about the possibility of Israeli military
action against Iran's nuclear sites and prompt calls for even
tighter U.N. sanctions
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY'S QUARTERLY REPORT
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway conglomerate is likely
to report its third-quarter results on Friday, with a focus on
losses in its insurance business from Hurricane Irene. Buffett
has already said the company's railroad and energy businesses
were on track for record profits, and that he was a heavy buyer
of stocks in the quarter.
DEPARTMENT STORE EARNINGS
Macy's, Nordstrom, Kohl's and Dillard's are all set to
report earnings, with results showing whether the purchasing
power gap between the-well heeled and more price-sensitive
shoppers has grown. All are expected to show gains in sales and
profit. But Kohl's and Dillard's numbers will reflect how
shoppers are adjusting to the price hikes of recent months and
whether those chains are planning to be promotional this
holiday season. Macy's, which caters to a more affluent
shopper, is not shielded from shopper pushback. But its
Bloomingdale's chain and Nordstrom are expected to show
continued strength from a comeback in luxury spending. Macy's
reports on Wednesday, followed by Kohl's and Nordstrom on
Thursday, while Dillard's is expected on Friday.
U.S. CROP REPORT
The U.S. Department of Agriculture delivers the
next-to-last word on this year's crop, and the markets are
wondering if there will be any surprises. Last month, the
department projected the country was on tap to produce large
corn and soybean crops, which is remarkable after this year's
dramatic weather involving massive flooding and droughts. After
ratcheting up earlier this year, corn is back under $7 a
bushel, and the latest crop progress reports show the grain is
coming nicely off the fields, if a little off last year's pace.
There is always concern, however, that the USDA might surprise
with a cut in yields or production, which would spark trading
and also raise concern about global stocks that remain too thin
for comfort.
CANADIAN RETAILERS
Some of Canada's biggest retailers post quarterly results
next week, and their performances may offer signals about
whether a slowing labor market and declining global trade are
starting to make frugal Canadians think twice about their
spending. The names on our watch list include Tim Hortons, the
ubiquitous chain of coffee shops that has started to make
headway in the United States after many false starts; Rona, the
DIY chain that is getting its lunch eaten by the likes of
Lowe's and Home Depot, and Canadian Tire, a hard-goods chain
that is rethinking its strategy ahead of Target's incursion on
its home turf.
PERUVIAN MINING
Peru's leftist government is trying to broker a truce and
end fierce local opposition to U.S. company Newmont's $4.8
billion Conga gold mine. The efforts are likely to drag into
next week, with protesters threatening to invade the mine camp.
It's the biggest investment ever in Peru's mining sector, and
the government is facing a crucial test as it tries to fulfill
promises to end social conflicts over natural resources.
ELECTIONS IN NICARAGUA AND GUATEMALA
Nicaragua's left-wing President Daniel Ortega is cruising
toward re-election on Sunday after making inroads in the war on
poverty, helped by Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez's largesse.
Retired General Otto Perez is a clear favorite to win
Guatemala's presidential election on the same day and would be
the first military man to lead the country since the return of
democracy in 1986. A right-wing former army commander, he is
promising a tough hand against violent crime.
MEXICO'S ECONOMY
October inflation data on Wednesday, if it decelerates,
might give a clue as to whether the central bank will cut rates
in the near term. If inflation slows while the peso continues
to weaken, though, the central bank might be more inclined to
stay on hold. In an interview with Reuters this week, central
bank chief Carstens said that outside factors - such as Greece
- will play a large part in setting future monetary policy.
Gross fixed investment data on Thursday is lagging and tends to
say very little about the outlook. More important will be
Friday's industrial production numbers for September, which
will give a clue as to whether demand for factory goods
slackened in the close of the third quarter.
(Compiled by Jonathan Oatis)