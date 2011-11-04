NEW YORK Nov 4 Following is the view from editors in the Americas on major news in the week ahead:

* Wall St. looks to earnings reports under euro zone cloud

* U.S. Republican presidential hopefuls meet to debate

* Latest Reuters/UMich data seen showing continued gloom

* Cisco, Disney, GM, Berskhire Hathaway report earnings

EURO ZONE CLOUD HANGS OVER WALL STREET

Wall Street must learn to live with a permanent cloud hanging over Europe. Until this week, investors assumed the euro zone could craft a single solution to its debt debacle. After political chaos erupted around Greece's now-aborted plan for a referendum on Europe's bailout, investors are concluding the crisis could smolder on indefinitely. So Wall Street will try to evaluate earnings reports from the retail sector and bond investors will see if they can absorb $72 billion worth of Treasury debt offerings while keeping in mind the pendulum of sentiment over Europe will continue to swing between hope and despair.

U.S. REPUBLICAN PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES DEBATE

Republicans competing to run against Democrat President Barack Obama in the 2012 presidential election gather for a debate at Oakland University near Detroit, Michigan on Wednesday. There is heightened tension after reports emerged of allegations of sexual harassment against one of the front-runners, Herman Cain, when he served as head of the National Restaurants Association. Cain has accused contender Rick Perry, the Texas governor, of being behind the revelation. Former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney is still favored to win the nomination by many pundits.

CONSUMERS FEELING A BIT BETTER -- BUT ONLY A BIT

A survey of consumers due on Friday is likely to show confidence improved a little in early November but not enough to make up for a summer-long slump. The Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan data will probably point to still-muted consumer spending in coming months. International trade data on Thursday is expected to show little change in the trade deficit during September, although a surprise could mean a revision in the third-quarter economic growth estimate. Data on initial jobless claims, also due Thursday, is expected to show companies are laying off too many people for the unemployment rate to fall much over time.

CISCO POSTS RESULTS

Cisco, the maker of Internet networking gear, slashed its long-term forecasts and is cutting thousands of jobs after a review of its business. The focus on Wednesday when it reports results will be on CEO John Chambers' views on the economy, corporate spending and margin pressure from rivals.

BERNANKE - A MAN OF THE PEOPLE

The Federal Reserve has been thinking a lot about how best to explain its monetary policy decisions recently, and its chairman, Ben Bernanke, will have a chance to take his message directly to the public. He speaks to soldiers in Texas on Thursday, the state that's home to two of his most vocal critics: Republican presidential hopefuls Ron Paul and Rick Perry. He's unlikely to give fresh policy signals. Just this week, he fleshed out his thinking at a news conference and Friday's jobs report likely didn't change that. Eight other Fed officials also hit the speaking circuit, representing a full spectrum of views.

DISNEY REPORTS EARNINGS

Disney's dominant ESPN cable sports network likely will emerge as the star of the media giant's quarterly results, due on Thursday. Investors will look closely at advertising revenue at ESPN and the company's other media networks, as well as for any signs the sluggish economy may be hitting attendance and spending at Disney theme parks. Much of the chatter about the company these days is about who might replace Bob Iger, who will step down as CEO in March 2015.

GM RELEASES EARNINGS

General Motors, the top U.S. automaker, reports for the third quarter on Wednesday. A comparison with the previous period is tricky because the new GM launched its IPO in the fourth quarter of 2010. A major focus for analysts and investors will be GM's plans for its pension shortfall. The plan is underfunded by an estimated $20 billion or more. During contract talks with the United Auto Workers union, GM won an agreement to talk to the union about pension buyouts that might reduce its unfunded obligation.

REPORT ON IRAN'S NUCLEAR PROGRAM

The international Atomic Energy Agency in Vienna releases a keenly awaited report, probably on Wednesday, on Iran's nuclear program that Western diplomats say is expected to include evidence of research and other activities which make little sense if they are not related to weapons development. They expect the document will strengthen suspicions that Tehran is seeking to develop a capability to make atomic bombs but stop short of explicitly saying that it is doing so. The report may encourage speculation about the possibility of Israeli military action against Iran's nuclear sites and prompt calls for even tighter U.N. sanctions

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY'S QUARTERLY REPORT

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway conglomerate is likely to report its third-quarter results on Friday, with a focus on losses in its insurance business from Hurricane Irene. Buffett has already said the company's railroad and energy businesses were on track for record profits, and that he was a heavy buyer of stocks in the quarter.

DEPARTMENT STORE EARNINGS

Macy's, Nordstrom, Kohl's and Dillard's are all set to report earnings, with results showing whether the purchasing power gap between the-well heeled and more price-sensitive shoppers has grown. All are expected to show gains in sales and profit. But Kohl's and Dillard's numbers will reflect how shoppers are adjusting to the price hikes of recent months and whether those chains are planning to be promotional this holiday season. Macy's, which caters to a more affluent shopper, is not shielded from shopper pushback. But its Bloomingdale's chain and Nordstrom are expected to show continued strength from a comeback in luxury spending. Macy's reports on Wednesday, followed by Kohl's and Nordstrom on Thursday, while Dillard's is expected on Friday.

U.S. CROP REPORT

The U.S. Department of Agriculture delivers the next-to-last word on this year's crop, and the markets are wondering if there will be any surprises. Last month, the department projected the country was on tap to produce large corn and soybean crops, which is remarkable after this year's dramatic weather involving massive flooding and droughts. After ratcheting up earlier this year, corn is back under $7 a bushel, and the latest crop progress reports show the grain is coming nicely off the fields, if a little off last year's pace. There is always concern, however, that the USDA might surprise with a cut in yields or production, which would spark trading and also raise concern about global stocks that remain too thin for comfort.

CANADIAN RETAILERS

Some of Canada's biggest retailers post quarterly results next week, and their performances may offer signals about whether a slowing labor market and declining global trade are starting to make frugal Canadians think twice about their spending. The names on our watch list include Tim Hortons, the ubiquitous chain of coffee shops that has started to make headway in the United States after many false starts; Rona, the DIY chain that is getting its lunch eaten by the likes of Lowe's and Home Depot, and Canadian Tire, a hard-goods chain that is rethinking its strategy ahead of Target's incursion on its home turf.

PERUVIAN MINING

Peru's leftist government is trying to broker a truce and end fierce local opposition to U.S. company Newmont's $4.8 billion Conga gold mine. The efforts are likely to drag into next week, with protesters threatening to invade the mine camp. It's the biggest investment ever in Peru's mining sector, and the government is facing a crucial test as it tries to fulfill promises to end social conflicts over natural resources.

ELECTIONS IN NICARAGUA AND GUATEMALA

Nicaragua's left-wing President Daniel Ortega is cruising toward re-election on Sunday after making inroads in the war on poverty, helped by Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez's largesse. Retired General Otto Perez is a clear favorite to win Guatemala's presidential election on the same day and would be the first military man to lead the country since the return of democracy in 1986. A right-wing former army commander, he is promising a tough hand against violent crime.

MEXICO'S ECONOMY

October inflation data on Wednesday, if it decelerates, might give a clue as to whether the central bank will cut rates in the near term. If inflation slows while the peso continues to weaken, though, the central bank might be more inclined to stay on hold. In an interview with Reuters this week, central bank chief Carstens said that outside factors - such as Greece - will play a large part in setting future monetary policy. Gross fixed investment data on Thursday is lagging and tends to say very little about the outlook. More important will be Friday's industrial production numbers for September, which will give a clue as to whether demand for factory goods slackened in the close of the third quarter. (Compiled by Jonathan Oatis)