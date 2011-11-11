NEW YORK Nov 11 Following is the view from editors in the Americas on major news in the week ahead:

* U.S. deficit super committee deadline approaches

* Wal-Mart, retailers report earnings; holiday season in focus

* Can Canada win new export markets for its energy?

* Mexican government probes cause of fatal helicopter crash

SUPER COMMITTEE DEADLINE LOOMS

Work continues behind closed doors of the 12-member congressional super committee tasked with cutting the bloated U.S. deficit as a November 23 deadline ticks closer. The six Republicans and six Democrats remain at an impasse over whether tax rises should be in the mix, and if so, how much. Leaders of both parties have pressed for agreement and lobbyists have been pursuing members to their home states to influence the outcome. The committee has been tasked with coming up with a plan to cut deficits by at least $1.2 trillion over 10 years. If it fails, government agencies will be hit by an equivalent amount in automatic spending cuts, including big hits for the U.S. military.

EUROPE WEIGHS ON MARKETS

Wall Street would normally be preparing for a year-end rally if this weren't Europe's Year of Crisis. Next week could determine whether a Christmas stocks rally is still possible. Signs of progress in troubled euro zone nations and a solid earnings season could set the stage for gains. That's not to say plans to save Europe's finances won't fall apart, as they have before. A slew of U.S. regional manufacturing surveys and inflation data will also update investor views on the economy. But, if all goes reasonably well, stocks, the euro and U.S. Treasury yields could get a boost.

U.S. CONSUMER SPENDING GROWTH SLOWS, AS DOES INFLATION

U.S. consumers probably opened the fourth quarter on a soft note after pushing spending ahead in the third quarter at the fastest pace since the closing months of 2009. A report on Tuesday is expected to show retail sales edged up 0.2 percent last month after jumping a strong 1.1 percent in September. Households have been digging into savings to maintain their spending, and economists say they are likely to take a breather. An expected slowing in inflation should help ease the burden on strapped consumers. Economists say the consumer price index for October on Wednesday is likely to edge up just 0.1 percent, which would be its tamest reading since June. Core prices are seen moving up 0.2 percent. Producer prices, due on Tuesday, likely fell after shooting up 0.8 percent in September.

WALMART, RETAIL EARNINGS

Wal-Mart leads a group of retailers that report quarterly results, setting the stage for the next two months when the theme switches to the holiday season. Wal-Mart's earnings on Tuesday will be watched to gauge the confidence of cost-conscious consumers heading into the gift-giving time of year. Home improvement leaders Lowe's (Monday) and Home Depot (Tuesday) also report, as well as TJX (Tuesday), Target (Wednesday) and Gap (Thursday). The week's earnings lineup also includes Dell (Tuesday), Applied Materials and Tyco (Wednesday).

KEYSTONE PIPELINE, CANADIAN ECONOMY

Just days after the U.S. decision to seek a new route for the Keystone XL pipeline designed to take Canadian crude to U.S. markets, Alberta's premier visits New York and Washington on Monday and Tuesday to drum up support for Canada's energy sector. Elsewhere, Ivanhoe, Kinross Gold and Molycorp are among mining firms presenting at a metals conference on Wednesday, while Air Canada, Bombardier and CN and CP Rail will attend a transportation conference on Tuesday. Data out Friday is expected to show Canadian price pressures eased in October after annual core inflation jumped in September to its highest level in nearly three years. Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Jean Boivin speaks in Thompson, Manitoba on Thursday.

BERNANKE WENT TO FORT BLISS; NOW, DUDLEY HEADS TO WEST POINT

A full slate of U.S. Federal Reserve speakers might offer some clues as to what the Fed's next step might be and what might push it to act. The highlight will likely be a speech on the economy and monetary policy at West Point by New York Fed chief William Dudley, a dove seen close to Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke. Others out on the circuit include Chicago Fed's Charles Evans, James Bullard of St. Louis, John Williams of San Francisco, Richard Fisher of Dallas, Jeff Lacker of Richmond, Eric Rosengren of Boston and Sandra Pianalto of Cleveland.

GATES, BALLMER TO FACE GRILLING?

In a rare joint appearance, Microsoft Chairman Bill Gates and CEO Steve Ballmer face shareholder questions on Tuesday at the software giant's annual meeting in Bellevue, Washington. Some shareholders at the typically cordial affair are likely to ask why Microsoft's stock is locked in a 10-year rut, and why the company has been eclipsed by Apple and Google in the consumer electronics market.

MEXICO PLANE CRASH, ARGENTINE CURRENCY MEASURES

We'll be following up on Friday's helicopter crash that killed Interior Minister Francisco Blake, the second such minister to die in an aviation accident in three years. The key issue will be whether it was an accident or foul play, as Blake was a member of President Felipe Calderon's security team in the drugs war. Elsewhere, Argentina is likely to take new measures to increase dollar liquidity in the local market and discourage dollar purchases. The central bank will also announce bank deposit levels for the week after the new controls were implemented.

PERU MINING STRIKE

Talks to end the six-week old strike at Freeport's Cerro Verde mine in Peru will drag on until Monday and the government may announce it will unilaterally draw up a new wage accord. The government also says it is closer to reaching a consensus that would solve the nagging environmental dispute over Newmont's $4.8 billion Conga gold project, which would be the biggest mining investment in Peruvian history. This dispute represents a big test for Humala, who has promised to defuse social conflicts.

HEART CONFERENCE

The year's biggest health conference, organized by the American Heart Association, begins on Sunday in Orlando with experimental blood clot preventers in focus. Data will be revealed on Johnson & Johnson and Bayer's blood clot medicine Xarelto, that could help them make gains in a high-stakes battle among three new medicines. Bristol-Myers and Pfizer will also see results on a possible new use for their clot drug, while data could somewhat revive a Merck blood thinner that has been written off after a trial setback. Later in the week, results will be presented for an experimental good cholesterol drug from Eli Lilly and on a study comparing AstraZeneca's Crestor statin drug to rival Lipitor. The conference runs through Wednesday.