NEW YORK Nov 25 Following is the view from editors in the Americas on major news in the week ahead:

* U.S. November nonfarm payrolls report, unemployment rate in focus

* How will retail sales fare into the holiday season?

* Reuters summit turns spotlight on media companies

* Brazil central bank seen cutting benchmark rate, again

For Insider TV show on week ahead, click here:

link.reuters.com/nah35s

U.S. ECONOMY SPUTTERS ON

Views of solid economic growth in the fourth quarter should get a boost next week after being shaken by weak spending data. The closely watched employment report on Friday is expected to show companies stepped up hiring in November, with nonfarm payrolls increasing 120,000 from 80,000 in October. All the anticipated job gains will come from the private sector, but will not be enough to lower the unemployment rate, which is seen holding at 9 percent. Even the depressed housing market should show a pulse. A report on new home sales on Monday is expected to show a pick-up in single family home sales in October. Data on house prices on Tuesday will likely show home values continued to stabilize on a monthly basis in September, and a report on Wednesday is seen showing a rebound in pending sales contracts for previously owned homes in October.

EUROPE STRESSES THE MARKETS

The U.S. stock markets remain in the strange position of watching debt sales of European nations, including auctions from Spain, France and Belgium. The euro has fallen to levels not seen since the early part of 2011 as some start to discuss a euro-zone breakup, and more declines are expected, though do not be surprised to see profit-taking after recent moves. Cross-currency borrowing rates have hit levels not seen since the latter stages of the financial crisis and intra-bank funding is showing more stress. Friday brings U.S. payroll figures, even if they're almost an afterthought to the breakdown in Europe.

RETAIL SALES

Marking the unofficial start of the holiday shopping season, some two dozen retailers report November sales on Thursday, and other retailers, economists and survey groups will also provide data on how shopping went during the post-Thanksgiving frenzy. The key is whether any momentum from the weekend will carry into December, or if there will be a big lull like last year. Earlier in the week, we'll also get "Cyber Five" holiday shopping results, compiling sales at e-outfits including Amazon.com and eBay. On Sunday, ComScore will publish data on Black Friday online activity. ChannelAdvisor will release similar data on Monday, while jeweler Tiffany & Co reports third-quarter results on Tuesday, giving investors a sense of whether months of gloomy headlines have prompted high-end shoppers to pull back. Nook tablet seller Barnes & Noble reports on Thursday.

AUTO SALES

November U.S. auto sales data are due on Thursday. While U.S. auto sales in October hit their highest level since February, analysts and investors are worried the financial crisis in Europe could derail the slow recovery. Observers will be watching for signs that industry executives have been over-optimistic in the fourth quarter. Another factor to watch for will be the impact of the recent Thai floods on Toyota and Honda, which were finally getting past the effects of the Japan earthquake in March.

REUTERS MEDIA SUMMIT

The fast-changing media landscape will be assessed at this four-day event in New York, London and Paris, which starts on Monday. Amid a global economic environment plagued by debt, joblessness and recession fears, an unlikely haven has emerged for investors in the form of media companies that own sports rights. Executives from ESPN, the NFL and leading digital sports distributor Perform Group will be among those attending. We will also hear from video game publishers, who are taking steps to protect themselves from a further downturn in consumer spending. Speakers include Activision Blizzard's CEO, and executives from Take Two Interactive and Nintendo, as well as WPP Chief Executive Martin Sorrell.

CANADA

Canadian third quarter GDP, due on Wednesday, could show growth of as much as 3 percent after a small decline in the second quarter, cementing the view that Canada recovered better than most of its trading partners from the recession. Elsewhere, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Toronto Dominion Bank report fourth-quarter results on Friday, kicking off what is expected to be a weak end to a volatile year. Oil producer Nexen - forced out of its Yemen operations and struggling to reap profits from its Long Lake oil sands project - releases its 2012 capital budget on Tuesday, followed by an investor day on Thursday. The Ontario Securities Commission launches two days of hearings on Thursday and Friday into bank-led Maple Group's bid for the TMX Group, the operator of the Toronto Stock Exchange. The hearings, which follow similar testimony in French-speaking Quebec, remove one of the remaining hurdles to the now-friendly deal, which will still need regulatory approval from anti-trust authorities.

BRAZIL RATE DECISION, IMF LAGARDE VISIT

Brazil's central bank is seen cutting its benchmark rate for the third straight time to 11 percent next Wednesday as policymakers race to shield the economy from a global slowdown. All of the economists polled by Reuters see the bank slashing the rate by 50 basis points, but some investors are betting on a bigger cut as Europe's debt crisis worsens. IMF chief Christine Largarde visits Peru, Mexico and Brazil to speak to heads of state and economy officials at a time when Europe debt woes threaten to hit rapidly-growing emerging nations.