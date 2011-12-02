NEW YORK Dec 2 Following is the view from editors in the Americas on major news in the week ahead:

* Markets to size up euro zone plan

* U.S. economic data brightens, again

* Zynga embarks on IPO roadshow

* Peru's President Humala faces gold mine protest

For Insider TV show on week ahead, click here:

reut.rs/ts2sA2

WILL THE LATEST EURO ZONE PLAN STICK?

It's all Europe, all the time for U.S. financial markets next week - especially stocks. Optimism that policy makers and political leaders are getting serious about stopping the euro zone crisis put Wall Street on track for its best week since 2009. However, the euro's fate appears to rest on a Dec. 9 European Union summit and markets have lost patience with half-measures. A comprehensive deal on fiscal responsibility might assuage fears and loosen constricted funding markets. The long run-up to the meeting will make for a volatile week, which could be exacerbated if investors retreat to the sidelines.

U.S. ECONOMY

With much of the global economy falling into a rut, the United States will likely buck the trend for another week. The Institute of Supply Management's measure of economic activity in the service sector, due on Monday, is expected to point to stronger growth in November. On Thursday, a report on wholesale inventories during October will probably show a return to growth after September's decline, while data on U.S. jobless claims is expected to show them holding close to the 400,000 level. The U.S. trade deficit is seen holding about steady in October in a report due Friday, while consumer sentiment is expected to improve in the early December reading of the Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan survey, also due on Friday.

CAMPAIGN 2012

With just weeks until the Iowa caucuses, the first contests in the 2012 Republican primary battle, the race remains in flux. Front-runners Mitt Romney and Newt Gingrich are expected to ramp up the rhetoric as they flex their conservative credentials. All eyes, though, are on pizza magnate Herman Cain, whose rollercoaster campaign could be close to an end after allegations of a long-term extramarital affair. He will make an announcement on his future on Saturday. Major candidates will join forces Wednesday night for the Republican Jewish Coalition candidates' forum in Washington.

PAYROLL TAX CUT DEBATE

Separate plans by Democrats and Republicans to continue a payroll tax-cut, which would put more money in Americans' paychecks in 2012, failed in the U.S. Senate on Thursday, so lawmakers will go back to the drawing board. Still at issue is how to pay for a cut - by asking millionaires to kick in a bit more, by freezing wages and cutting jobs for federal workers, or through another solution yet to be hammered out. Watch for more jawboning from the Obama administration as the clock runs down.

MCDONALD'S MONTHLY SALES, YUM MEETING

Fast food giant McDonald's reports its November sales data on Thursday - an important gauge of consumer spending around the world. Europe is now the biggest market by sales, but spending in countries like Germany can be volatile in times of economic crisis. The company surprised the market with stronger-than-expected results in October. Elsewhere, Yum Brands meets with analysts on Wednesday. The focus will be on China, the company's top market for sales and profits, but economic growth there is starting to slow.

ZYNGA ROADSHOW

Red-hot social/mobile gaming company Zynga, maker of popular Facebook games such as Farmville, hits the road to sell some $900 million of shares. It's not a sure thing, though. Zynga's business model and financial performance are as suspect as Groupon's, whose shares are now trading below the IPO price.

BANK OF CANADA

The Bank of Canada is all but certain to keep its main interest rate at 1 percent at its scheduled policy announcement on Tuesday. Traders will scrutinize the language of its statement for clues on whether borrowing costs are more likely to rise in late 2012 or early 2013, as well as hints on how bad the global economy would have to get before the central bank would reverse course and ease policy.

PERU MINING PROTEST

Protests against Newmont's $4.8 billion Conga gold mine project could become a make-or-break issue for President Ollanta Humala. Opponents want the project canceled by the government, which has put it on hold and called on protesters to peacefully negotiate with the company over environmental concerns after a round of violence. Humala has tried to govern as a centrist who can please the poor and big business at the same time. The Conga project is over water but has plenty of ideological overtones.

ARGENTINA

President Cristina Fernandez starts her second term on Dec. 10 and will announce the members of her new cabinet before then. All eyes will be on her choice for economy minister as it should signal whether the interventionist policies that defined her first term will be stepped up or scaled back.