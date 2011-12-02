(Adds Latin American economy weekahead note)
NEW YORK Dec 2
editors in the Americas on major news in the week ahead:
* Markets to size up euro zone plan
* U.S. economic data brightens, again
* Zynga embarks on IPO roadshow
* Peru's President Humala faces gold mine protest
WILL THE LATEST EURO ZONE PLAN STICK?
It's all Europe, all the time for U.S. financial markets
next week - especially stocks. Optimism that policy makers and
political leaders are getting serious about stopping the euro
zone crisis put Wall Street on track for its best week since
2009. However, the euro's fate appears to rest on a Dec. 9
European Union summit and markets have lost patience with
half-measures. A comprehensive deal on fiscal responsibility
might assuage fears and loosen constricted funding markets. The
long run-up to the meeting will make for a volatile week, which
could be exacerbated if investors retreat to the sidelines.
U.S. ECONOMY
With much of the global economy falling into a rut, the
United States will likely buck the trend for another week. The
Institute of Supply Management's measure of economic activity
in the service sector, due on Monday, is expected to point to
stronger growth in November. On Thursday, a report on wholesale
inventories during October will probably show a return to
growth after September's decline, while data on U.S. jobless
claims is expected to show them holding close to the 400,000
level. The U.S. trade deficit is seen holding about steady in
October in a report due Friday, while consumer sentiment is
expected to improve in the early December reading of the
Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan survey, also due on
Friday.
CAMPAIGN 2012
With just weeks until the Iowa caucuses, the first contests
in the 2012 Republican primary battle, the race remains in
flux. Front-runners Mitt Romney and Newt Gingrich are expected
to ramp up the rhetoric as they flex their conservative
credentials. All eyes, though, are on pizza magnate Herman
Cain, whose rollercoaster campaign could be close to an end
after allegations of a long-term extramarital affair. He will
make an announcement on his future on Saturday. Major
candidates will join forces Wednesday night for the Republican
Jewish Coalition candidates' forum in Washington.
PAYROLL TAX CUT DEBATE
Separate plans by Democrats and Republicans to continue a
payroll tax-cut, which would put more money in Americans'
paychecks in 2012, failed in the U.S. Senate on Thursday, so
lawmakers will go back to the drawing board. Still at issue is
how to pay for a cut - by asking millionaires to kick in a bit
more, by freezing wages and cutting jobs for federal workers,
or through another solution yet to be hammered out. Watch for
more jawboning from the Obama administration as the clock runs
down.
MCDONALD'S MONTHLY SALES, YUM MEETING
Fast food giant McDonald's reports its November sales data
on Thursday - an important gauge of consumer spending around
the world. Europe is now the biggest market by sales, but
spending in countries like Germany can be volatile in times of
economic crisis. The company surprised the market with
stronger-than-expected results in October. Elsewhere, Yum
Brands meets with analysts on Wednesday. The focus will be on
China, the company's top market for sales and profits, but
economic growth there is starting to slow.
ZYNGA ROADSHOW
Red-hot social/mobile gaming company Zynga, maker of
popular Facebook games such as Farmville, hits the road to sell
some $900 million of shares. It's not a sure thing, though.
Zynga's business model and financial performance are as suspect
as Groupon's, whose shares are now trading below the IPO price.
LATIN AMERICAN INFLATION
Inflation takes the stage in Latin America on Thursday,
with data from the region's two biggest economies. In Brazil,
investors will watch to see if price pressures keep easing from
October, as central bank chief Alexandre Tombini has repeatedly
predicted. With policymakers there already cutting interest
rates on the euro zone debt crisis, slower inflation will be
key. In Mexico, the central bank said it's watching inflation
closely for signs currency weakness could push up prices.
Brazil's third-quarter GDP results on Tuesday and central bank
meeting minutes -- detailing reasons behind a third rate cut of
the year -- round out the week.
BANK OF CANADA
The Bank of Canada is all but certain to keep its main
interest rate at 1 percent at its scheduled policy announcement
on Tuesday. Traders will scrutinize the language of its
statement for clues on whether borrowing costs are more likely
to rise in late 2012 or early 2013, as well as hints on how bad
the global economy would have to get before the central bank
would reverse course and ease policy.
PERU MINING PROTEST
Protests against Newmont's $4.8 billion Conga gold mine
project could become a make-or-break issue for President
Ollanta Humala. Opponents want the project canceled by the
government, which has put it on hold and called on protesters
to peacefully negotiate with the company over environmental
concerns after a round of violence. Humala has tried to govern
as a centrist who can please the poor and big business at the
same time. The Conga project is over water but has plenty of
ideological overtones.
ARGENTINA
President Cristina Fernandez starts her second term on Dec.
10 and will announce the members of her new cabinet before
then. All eyes will be on her choice for economy minister as it
should signal whether the interventionist policies that defined
her first term will be stepped up or scaled back.